Parkour at the Grand Canyon is a terrible idea, but people are trying it anyway

A group of four men have been condemned after being spotted leaping across a gap on the rim of the Grand Canyon. The incident was spotted by another visitor, who recorded one man making the jump twice.

The video, which you can see below, was shared on Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (opens in new tab), which highlights examples of bad behavior at US National Parks and other sites of natural beauty. Often the incidents involve wildlife, with visitors petting bison, taunting elk, and chasing bears, but not always.

A post shared by TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Most visitors enjoy the Grand Canyon safely, but the spectacular scenery seems to bring out the worst in a few. In December last year, a TikTok star was fined for a stunt where she hit golf balls into the canyon, then flung the golf club in as well.

Katie Sigmond's video caught the attention of law enforcement rangers, and she was cited for throwing objects into the canyon and disorderly conduct.

"Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below," said the NPS at the time.

In October 2021 another visitor was caught on camera hitting a baseball into the canyon (opens in new tab), sparking a federal investigation. It's not known whether he was cited or charged.

The NPS (opens in new tab) advises all visitors to stick to designated trails and paths, stay at least two meters from the rim at all times, and never climb over rails and fences. Make sure you know where the edge is, and don't run, jump, or try stunts near the rim.

Visitors should also never throw anything over the rim. "Objects tossed over the edge or dislodged by walking off trail can injure hikers and wildlife below, or start landslides," warns the NPS.