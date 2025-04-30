2 hikers dead in apparent fall after allegedly crossing safety railing at iconic Bryce Canyon overlook

Officials say snow and slick conditions persist in the Utah National Park, making conditions dangerous

The bodies of two hikers have been discovered after an apparent fall at Bryce Canyon National Park, officials say.

The bodies of a man and a woman were spotted by French tourists in the Utah park on Tuesday, who alerted authorities. They were recovered from a difficult-to-reach spot by helicopter.

Garfield County Sheriff Eric Houston tells St. George News the department believes the hikers fell nearly 400ft from Inspiration Point, a scenic overlook that provides a birds-eye view of the world's largest collection of hoodoos.

“We think either late last night or early this morning, they somehow got across the railing and fell,” says Houston, noting evidence of slide marks to suggest an accidental fall.

Officials say preliminary investigations suggest the incident appears accidental. The victims have not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Though Bryce Canyon is open to visitors, the park's information page still shows some winter trail closures. Wade Matthews, public information officer for Garfield County Sheriff's Office, says wet conditions in the park, which has an average elevation of 8,000ft, have made some areas slick. Matthews reminded all visitors to check the weather forecast, observe safety barriers and have the proper gear for the terrain they want to explore.

Hiking in spring conditions

Mild daytime highs can make for comfortable hiking weather, but it's important to remember that winter can be persistent at high altitude. Always wear shoes with good traction for any trail, whether that means hiking boots or lighter hiking shoes.

If there's a chance you might encounter ice or snow, additional traction devices are required, such as Microspikes or even crampons.