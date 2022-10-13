Petzl launches new headlamps ready for winter hiking and camping adventures

Petzl, maker of some of the best headlamps, has unveiled a series of new lights just in time for the winter season, including three specially designed for outdoor adventures like camping and hiking. The Tikkina, Tikka, and Actik headlamps are all ideal for nights under canvas and walks before sunrise, and the Actik is also lightweight enough for trail running.

The Actik has a wide, uniform beam that allows you to easily see what's in front of you, and below your feet. There are three white lighting levels to choose from: max burn time (for the longest battery life), standard (to balance battery life and brightness), and max power.

There's also a continuous red beam option, which lets you see where you're going without spoiling your night vision or dazzling your friends, plus a strobe mode for attracting attention in an emergency. The Actik has a single button for selecting brightness or light color. The light is mounted on a plate that's easily adjustable so you can change the direction of the beam, and can be locked in position,

The Petzl Actik headlamp is light enough for running and climbing, as well as hiking and camping (Image credit: Petzl)

The Actik headlamp comes with three AAA batteries, and is compatible with Petzl's new rechargeable Core battery pack. The lamp detects the power source and adjusts lighting performance automatically.

The Tikka headlamp also has a wide beam that lets you see exactly where you're putting your feet without sacrificing forward visibility, and is best suited to hiking and camping. It offers three power modes, plus a continuous red light option and strobe for emergencies.

The Petzl Tikka headlamp is well suited to hiking and camping, and has a travel pouch that lets it double as a lantern (Image credit: Petzl)

It has the same adjustable and lockable plate as the new Actik, and comes with a washable headband that's easy to clean when it gets sweaty. It's also supplied with a handy storage pouch that lets it do double duty as a camping lantern.

The new Tikkina headlamp is most affordable of the three. It still offers three brightness options, but has a maximum brightness of 300 lumens compared to 350 for the Tikka, and doesn't have the red or strobe modes.

(Image credit: Petzl)

Its position can be easily adjusted on the fly, though it can't be locked in place like the Tikka or Actik models. Again, it can be powered by three AAA batteries (included) or the Core power pack (sold separately).

You can check out the full range of Petzl headlamps online (opens in new tab).