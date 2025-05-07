"Lightweight, easy-to-carry and decidedly easy to pitch" - hurry and save 30% off this top-notch tent from The North Face

Cozy up at night with this tent from The North Face

With summer right around the corner, now is the time to dust off your old camping gear and head into the wilderness for a wild camping trip. Along with a snug sleeping bag and all the essentials, you'll need a dependable tent to pitch up at night.

After a long winter, your current model might be looking a little tired. Right now, you can get your hands on The North Face Trail Lite 2-person tent for just $209.73 at REI.

This lightweight 3-season tent is built for backpacking and 2-person camping trips and folds into a small pack that you can carry around the wilderness with ease.

It's made from polyester and ripstop nylon with a polyurethane coating and non-PFC durable water repellent (DWR) finish, so you can sleep comfortably without worrying about the weather.

Inside the tent, there's plenty of room to move around and ample pockets to store your belongings.

Trail Lite 2-person tent : $300 $209.73 at REI

Save $90 This dependable tent from The North Face combines sturdy waterproof materials with minimal weight and a quick, easy setup. There's plenty of room inside the tent, and lots of storage compartments for you to keep your belongings.

In his review for Advnture, camping expert Craig Taylor was thoroughly impressed by the storage on offer.

"You have pouches to the left and right for storing things you want in reaching distance through the night, and there are two gigantic pockets above you for keeping other bits and bobs out of the way (or for mounting a lantern)."

Craig was also pleased with his tent's performance on the windy plains of Dartmoor National Park.

"The Trail Lite 2 is quite the workhorse," he continued.

"During one of the nights out I spent in the tent up on Dartmoor, the Trail Lite 2 confidently stood up to gusts of around 30 mph, and I’d be happy to hunker down in this tent in any three-season storm the trail throws at it."

You can still get a great deal if you're not in the US. Look below for the best Trail Lite 2-person tent bargains where you are.