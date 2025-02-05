Short days getting you down? BioLite’s newest “no bounce” headlamp will brighten up your nocturnal adventures

With 7 different lighting modes and a no-slip design, this headlamp is built for night runners and hikers

Running and hiking (and even skiing) at night can be a memorable experience, but it requires some special kit, not least of which is a good, reliable light source. BioLite’s newest “no bounce” headlamp is built to illuminate the trail at whatever speed you like to move at.

In terms of brightness, also known as lumens, the BioLite Dash 450 sits in between the New York brand’s existing models – the 800 Pro and the 325 – with an impressive 90-meter high beam to let you see down the trail or deeper into the woods.

It sports seven different lighting modes including red light mode, which saves battery and helps your eyes adjust to the dark without blinding your friends, and strobe light in case you want to make yourself visible in an emergency. It’s also got added visibility in the form of a rear red light and reflective details on the band which can be useful for racing at night or if you find yourself on the road.

The BioLite Dash 450 has a no-bounce design for runners (Image credit: BioLite Dash 450 headlamp)

If you’re using your headlamp for anything more than a quick toilet trip in the middle of the night, it needs to be comfortable and if you’re picking up the pace, it has to stay put, so BioLite has developed what it says is a “no-bounce, no slip design with weightless feel” that bodes well for longer adventures.

For longer adventures, you can expect up to 60 hours of run time from the Dash 450 if you use it on low power (just three hours on high) and recharge it on the go with a USB cord and charger.

From freeing up your hands to making yourself searchable if things go wrong, it would be crazy to head into the mountains without a headlamp – you can learn more in our articles on why you need a headlamp and how to decode the label on your headlamp.

The BioLite Dash 450 is available now for $59.95 in Midnight Grey, Ocean Teal, Ember Fade from BioLite.