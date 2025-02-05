Short days getting you down? BioLite’s newest “no bounce” headlamp will brighten up your nocturnal adventures
With 7 different lighting modes and a no-slip design, this headlamp is built for night runners and hikers
Running and hiking (and even skiing) at night can be a memorable experience, but it requires some special kit, not least of which is a good, reliable light source. BioLite’s newest “no bounce” headlamp is built to illuminate the trail at whatever speed you like to move at.
In terms of brightness, also known as lumens, the BioLite Dash 450 sits in between the New York brand’s existing models – the 800 Pro and the 325 – with an impressive 90-meter high beam to let you see down the trail or deeper into the woods.
It sports seven different lighting modes including red light mode, which saves battery and helps your eyes adjust to the dark without blinding your friends, and strobe light in case you want to make yourself visible in an emergency. It’s also got added visibility in the form of a rear red light and reflective details on the band which can be useful for racing at night or if you find yourself on the road.
If you’re using your headlamp for anything more than a quick toilet trip in the middle of the night, it needs to be comfortable and if you’re picking up the pace, it has to stay put, so BioLite has developed what it says is a “no-bounce, no slip design with weightless feel” that bodes well for longer adventures.
For longer adventures, you can expect up to 60 hours of run time from the Dash 450 if you use it on low power (just three hours on high) and recharge it on the go with a USB cord and charger.
From freeing up your hands to making yourself searchable if things go wrong, it would be crazy to head into the mountains without a headlamp – you can learn more in our articles on why you need a headlamp and how to decode the label on your headlamp.
The BioLite Dash 450 is available now for $59.95 in Midnight Grey, Ocean Teal, Ember Fade from BioLite.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.