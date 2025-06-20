This new Primus camping stove is lighter than your Garmin watch and boils water in under 4 minutes, so you can "move quickly and explore further"
The featherweight Primus Micron III weighs just 58g and fits in your pocket
If your idea of cooking up a hot meal at camp involves effortless stove set up, boiling water in two shakes of a lamb's tail and a delicious freeze-dried meal in front of you in under 10 minutes, there's a new minimalist camping stove in town and you're going to want to pay attention.
Primus, the camping brand behind portable stoves from the foldable Classic Trail Backpacking Stove to the capable Profile Portable 2-Burner has launched its lightest camping stove yet.
The Primus Micron III weighs just two ounces (58g), making it lighter than the Garmin Fenix 8 watch and even lighter than the Primus Firestick, which made it to our list of the best camping stoves.
Perfect for backpacking and thru-hiking trips where you want to cook for yourself and a partner, the tiny Primus III boasts a wind-resistant 2600W flame that the brand says can boil a liter of water in under four minutes. That might not be Jetboil fast, but by the time you've set up your Helinox Chair Zero and opened your backpacking meal, the water will be ready to go.
Packed down, this featherlight stove folds down to 2.4 x 1.8in (62mm x 46mm) so you can stash it safely in your pocket or the top lid of your backpack. It comes with a nylon storage bag to protect the hinges from any grime in your pack. When it's lunch time, the simple screw-on setup threads into the gas canister and means it’s up and running within minutes.
According to the Swedish brand, the design "reflects a broader shift in how younger generations approach the outdoors - choosing lightweight, easy-to-assemble gear that gives them the freedom to move quickly and explore further."
"We’re seeing a real return to simpler, more self-sufficient adventures. This stove is built for that - minimalist, reliable, and versatile enough to go just about anywhere," says Neil Yoxall, UK & Ireland Sales Manager at Primus.
The stove has folding pot supports and is compatible with various is said to enhance flame precision so you can keep things under control.
The Primus Micron III is available now for $60 / £60 from Primus Equipment.
