Take the weight off and hike for longer with over $60 off these premium and portable Black Diamond trekking poles

With warmer weather finally here, now is the perfect time to dust off your old gear and head out for a long-distance hike or trail run. Alongside a trusty pair of trail running shoes or hiking boots, why not push your limits with a reliable pair of trekking poles?

The best trekking poles are reliable companions in the backcountry, taking the strain off your legs to help you travel faster for longer. They're also handy on uneven ground, providing extra stability for those tricky backcountry trails.

If you're in the market for a new pair of trekking poles, check out the Distance Carbon FLZ poles from Black Diamond, now available for just $146.97 on the Black Diamond website.

These 100% carbon poles were designed with portability in mind. They're fully adjustable and fold to a third of their original length, so you can carry or tuck them into a backpack when they're not needed.

At just 6oz (170g) per pole, the Carbon FLZs aim to propel you forward rather than weighing you down on the trails, while interchangeable tips help to tackle all kinds of terrain. They're light and versatile enough to take running and remain a handy hiking option.

Black Diamond Carbon FLZ trekking poles: $209.95 $146.97 at Black Diamond

