Planning your next ski trip? Utah's Snowbasin has been voted home to the best ski resort in the US and Canada
Snowbasin resort in Huntsville - a popular destination for backcountry skiing - received the accolade in USA Today’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards
A resort in Utah has claimed the top spot for skiing destinations in USA Today’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards.
Snowbasin in Huntsville was named the best resort within the US and Canada after being pitted against 20 other resorts picked by a panel of experts and USA Today editors.
The award took criteria such as snowfall, varied terrain, and lift access into account, and public votes were cast by readers to whittle the list down to the top 10. The accolade also follows Snowbasin’s recent crowning as the number one resort in Outside and Ski magazine’s Resort Guide.
Situated in the Wasatch Mountains, about 40 minutes south of Salt Lake City, Snowbasin is one of the oldest continually-operated ski resorts in North America.
It's also home to plenty of backcountry skiing. You'll find 114 trails and more than 3,000 acres of terrain within the resort, with ample untouched snow conveniently accessible just outside the resort's boundaries, perfect for mining powder after heavy snowfall.
As is often the case when heading off-piste, Snowbasin's backcountry trails take considerable effort to get to, so ski safety rules should be followed at all times. You'll also need to be wary of avalanche risks, so be sure to brush up on your avalanche safety and check the forecast before heading out.
Snowbasin isn't the only Utah resort that made the list of best ski destinations by USA Today, however. Snowbird Resort, less than 30 miles from Salt Lake City Airport, came in at number eight, while the neighboring state of Colorado took three other spots on the list (Winter Park Resort at number nine, Copper Mountain at number six, and Steamboat Resort at number four).
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
With such wide-ranging terrain, dependable snow, and tall mountain ranges offering beautiful vistas, it's hardly surprising Colorado and Utah feature so frequently in the list. Other notable resorts shortlisted are Banff Sunshine Village in Alberta, Canada, and Mount Bohemia in Lac La Belle, Michigan (earning spots three and two, respectively). All of them offer a range of other winter sport activities, too, such as snowboarding, snowshoeing, and ice climbing.
If you're planning a ski trip this winter to explore new backcountry terrain, sift through USA Today's list of best ski destinations for inspiration. (Snowbasin is projected to open for the season on November 29.)
- The best women’s ski jackets for style, protection and warmth
- The best cross-country skis for exploring the snowy backcountry
Lilith is a freelance writer and trail runner based in the Derbyshire Dales. Living on the doorstep of Dovedale, she loves nothing more than heading out into the peaks to explore a new hill route. Besides running, she's also a keen hiker. Having finished the three peaks alongside her Dad, the pair are now turning their attention to the Lake District's Wainwrights and Scotland's Munros for 2025. At weekends, you'll likely find her running a fell race or scrambling up one of Derbyshire's limestone hills.