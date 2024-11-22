Planning your next ski trip? Utah's Snowbasin has been voted home to the best ski resort in the US and Canada

There's plenty of terrain across Utah's mountains to explore backcountry skiing, and the nearby resorts are voted some of the best

A resort in Utah has claimed the top spot for skiing destinations in USA Today’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Snowbasin in Huntsville was named the best resort within the US and Canada after being pitted against 20 other resorts picked by a panel of experts and USA Today editors.

The award took criteria such as snowfall, varied terrain, and lift access into account, and public votes were cast by readers to whittle the list down to the top 10. The accolade also follows Snowbasin’s recent crowning as the number one resort in Outside and Ski magazine’s Resort Guide.

If you prefer to seek untouched snow, why not explore the backcountry skiing surrounding Snowbasin (Image credit: christiannafzger/Getty Images)

Situated in the Wasatch Mountains, about 40 minutes south of Salt Lake City, Snowbasin is one of the oldest continually-operated ski resorts in North America.

It's also home to plenty of backcountry skiing. You'll find 114 trails and more than 3,000 acres of terrain within the resort, with ample untouched snow conveniently accessible just outside the resort's boundaries, perfect for mining powder after heavy snowfall.

As is often the case when heading off-piste, Snowbasin's backcountry trails take considerable effort to get to, so ski safety rules should be followed at all times. You'll also need to be wary of avalanche risks, so be sure to brush up on your avalanche safety and check the forecast before heading out.

A hike outside of resort boundaries will offer unrivaled views (Image credit: Roman Tiraspolsky/Getty Images)

Snowbasin isn't the only Utah resort that made the list of best ski destinations by USA Today, however. Snowbird Resort, less than 30 miles from Salt Lake City Airport, came in at number eight, while the neighboring state of Colorado took three other spots on the list (Winter Park Resort at number nine, Copper Mountain at number six, and Steamboat Resort at number four).

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With such wide-ranging terrain, dependable snow, and tall mountain ranges offering beautiful vistas, it's hardly surprising Colorado and Utah feature so frequently in the list. Other notable resorts shortlisted are Banff Sunshine Village in Alberta, Canada, and Mount Bohemia in Lac La Belle, Michigan (earning spots three and two, respectively). All of them offer a range of other winter sport activities, too, such as snowboarding, snowshoeing, and ice climbing.

If you're planning a ski trip this winter to explore new backcountry terrain, sift through USA Today's list of best ski destinations for inspiration. (Snowbasin is projected to open for the season on November 29.)