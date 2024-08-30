Will the new Shokz OpenRun Pro 2s finally solve the problem of decent bass in an open ear headphone?
The headphones combine bone conduction technology with air conduction technology
Those of us who love running with headphones have grown to love bone conduction headphones. They allow you to get in the zone with your favorite running playlist, but leave your ears open to ambient noise such as traffic and the call of the wild, which solves a huge safety issue.
The problem with bone conduction headphones, however, is that you simply can't get great bass with them, but all that looks set to change with the new Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones.
Shokz officially unveiled the headphones this week during the UTMB at Chamonix and while they look a lot like their predecessors, there are a few changes that are bound to get musical runners excited.
First and foremost, Shokz has incorporated both bone conduction technology and air conduction technology, which they say means a fuller sound and better bass without losing the vital safety aspect. We've tried them here in Chamonix in a controlled environment and the tunes sound phenomenal, but we've yet to get them out on the trail to test them fully.
In addition, the OpenRun Pro 2 also boast a 12-hour longer battery life compared to the previous model's 10 hours, which means you can get more use between charges, and if you forget to charge yours the night before, you can reportedly expect 2.5 hours of listening on just five minutes of charge time.
The Pro 2s can also pair to two devices, another new feature. We're looking forward to getting ours out on the trail soon and putting all this to the test. If you can't wait for that, the Shokz OpenRunPro 2s are available now, for $179.95 / £169.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.