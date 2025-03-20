A lighter sound – Suunto shaves the grams with its new waterproof bone conduction headphones

At this point waterproof bone conduction headphones are nothing new, but we always love to see innovation. Step forward Suunto, which has just launched the Aqua Light model, a more streamlined version of its Aqua headphones, that still comes loaded with a wealth of features.

At just 1.16oz (33g), the Aqua Lights are fractionally lighter than Suunto's original Aqua version, weighing 0.07oz (2g) less. They offer everything we've come to expect from Suunto, with a 10 hour battery life off a full charge and three hour playback from just 10 minutes of charging.

Designed for swimmers and those who like their adventures wet and wild, they boast an IP68 waterproofing rating, tested to withstand up to two meters of depth (6.6ft) for two hours, meaning you can even take them snorkelling.

(Image credit: Suunto)

Anyone who's tried to use Bluetooth to play music while swimming will know that the water disrupts the signal. Happily, as well as a 5.3 Bluetooth playback for on land, the Aqua Lights also feature 32GB of MP3 audio storage, allowing you to save up to 8,000 hours of music and audiobooks.

The downloaded files can be managed through the free Suunto app, which includes a button customization feature, allowing you to tailor the controls to suit your preferences.

The Suunto Aqua Lights come in Tidal Black and Reef Blue colorways and are available for $149 from the Suunto website and in limited stores across the US.

What is bone conduction?

Unlike traditional earbuds or over the ear headphones that sit inside or over the ear canal, bone conduction technology transmits sound through vibrations on the cheekbones, leaving the ears open.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Suunto says this design enhances situational awareness, allowing users to remain alert to their surroundings - an essential safety feature for runners, cyclists, and swimmers.

The company says bone conduction is particularly effective for underwater listening, as it bypasses the muffling effect of water on traditional speakers, delivering clearer sound.