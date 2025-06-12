'The perfect blend of form, function and style' – look out Garmin fans, the new Venu X1 sports watch is here with plenty of features and a big, shiny screen

Heads up, Garmin fans, the sports watch is here with a huge new screen and loads of features to help you race through the wilderness.

The brand-new Garmin Venu X1 is designed to be the ultimate all-rounder, combining a stylish, square design with plenty of exterior protection (built for use on the trails) and hundreds of health and fitness features.

"Venu X1 is the perfect blend of form, function and style," says Susan Lyman, Garmin's Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing.

"Not only does it pack all of Garmin’s most popular features into a slim profile, but the large display makes it easy to see everything from preloaded maps and workout stats to health insights and smart notifications with stunning clarity".

Price

Garmin's latest high-tech watch retails for $799.99 (£679.99) on the Garmin website, putting it among Garmin's premium top-end watches.

It's comparable in price to one of Garmin's other recent launches, the Forerunner 970, which you can get for $749.99 (£629.99) on the site.

This list price may come as something of a surprise to those awaiting the arrival of the new sports watch, considering the previous model, the Venu 3, cost $499 (£449) on release.

The Garmin Venu X1 (Image credit: Garmin)

The X1 looks drastically different from the Venu 3, and Garmin has promised plenty of changes, but the sudden price hike could be enough to give some potential purchasers serious pause for thought.

Garmin has recently hinted at upping the prices of its watches after the American brand took a beating from President Trump's controversial tariff policy, which they say will cost them $100 million in the coming months.

Design

The Venu X1 features a rectangular Apple Watch-like design with Garmin's largest ever AMOLED display. The 2in (5.08cm) screen is protected by sturdy, scratch-resistant sapphire glass and a lightweight titanium case.

There are two standard buttons on the right side and a built-in LED flashlight to illuminate your surroundings.

The Venu X1 straps to your arm with a 24mm quick-release ComfortFit nylon band, and is available in the Black and Moss colorways.

Health and fitness

As with every top-end Garmin watch, the Venu X1 comes with myriad high-tech features to help you navigate the wilderness, plus multiple handy tools for negotiating everyday life.

Health trackers monitor everything from sleep cycle disturbances to jet lag, and provide useful round-ups via the Morning Report and Wellness Snapshot features.

When you're ready to hit the trails, you can track your progress with over 100 different activity profiles and training tools. The running dynamics, running power, and pacing strategies tools are designed to help you take your running game to the next level, with in-depth trackers and coaching advice.

The Garmin Venu X1 (Image credit: Garmin)

Climbers will be particularly keen on the ClimbPro tool, which provides real-time data about your previous and upcoming ascents to help you climb with confidence.

Navigation

Navigation-wise, the X1 features full-color GPS mapping, dynamic round-trip routes, and plenty of sensors to keep you on the right track.

You can also subscribe to Garmin's new Outdoor Maps+ feature for $49 (£49) annually, or $4.99 (£4.99) monthly to access ultra-detailed, downloadable topographic maps.

Garmin has been experimenting with controversial paid subscription models in recent months, following the release of its AI coaching tool Garmin Connect+.

Smartwatch features

The Venu X1 isn't just for athletes, and it aims to be just as at home in the office as it is on the trails. You can make and take calls using the built-in speaker and microphone, and use a paired smartphone's voice assistant to dictate text messages.

It also boasts up to eight days of battery in Smartwatch Mode, and up to 11 days in Battery Save Smartwatch Mode.

The new Garmin Venu X1 is available to purchase on the Garmin website from June 18.