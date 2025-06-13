Lightweight, waterproof, and grippy: I loved these Keen hiking shoes, which shine in all kinds of conditions, and they're 25% off right now

The best hiking shoes combine a minimal, breezy build with enough waterproofing to keep your feet dry when the clouds roll in. There's little worse than soggy socks on the trail, so do yourself a favour and invest in an effective waterproof pair that won't let you down as you're dashing through puddles or wet-weather trekking.

Keen's Hightrail EXP hiking shoes are among the best pairs I've ever tested; they're reasonably lightweight, waterproof, and earned a rare four-and-a-half-star rating in my review for Advnture. They're also 25% off in Keen's summer sale, and are now available for just $112.50 at the Keen website.

The best thing about this pair is its versatility. They are just as comfortable in hot weather as they are in torrential rain, and feature thin, but completely waterproof Gore-Tex uppers, which kept my feet completely dry in plenty of puddles and boggy sections.

I tested my pair in plenty of puddles (Image credit: Future)

Underneath the thick and bouncy foam insoles, you're kept upright by an aggressive all-terrain rubber outsole, which stopped me from slipping on all sorts of wet, muddy, and rocky trails.

The Hightrail EXP hiking shoes are also available in women's sizes for their list price of $150 on the Keen website.

