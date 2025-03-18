Quick! You can get $30 off these wireless and waterproof Shokz bone conduction headphones - but the deal runs out in days

Fancy listening to music while you swim? Rather than sitting in your ear canal like regular earbuds, these Shokz waterproof headphones go just outside, using bone conduction technology to transmit sound without eliminating outside noise.

Right now, you can get a hold of the Shokz OpenSwim Pro headphones for $149.99 at REI, almost $30 off their list price of $179.95. The deal runs until March 23.

With them, you can listen to your favorite tunes for up to two hours in depths down to 6.6ft (2m). This Bluetooth pair boasts a reliable IP68 waterproof rating, while the ear-hook design ensures that they'll stay on while you battle against strong currents.

They're also handy out of the water, with nine hours of battery in bluetooth mode and enough storage to keep 8,000 songs at one time.

The OpenSwim Pro headphones are a part of Shokz's open-ear range. Other models include the OpenRun Pro, built for runners, and the OpenMove headphones, which are designed for everyday use and light exercise.

