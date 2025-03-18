Quick! You can get $30 off these wireless and waterproof Shokz bone conduction headphones - but the deal runs out in days
The Shokz OpenSwim Pro headphones use bone conduction tech to play your favorite music while sitting outside your ears
Fancy listening to music while you swim? Rather than sitting in your ear canal like regular earbuds, these Shokz waterproof headphones go just outside, using bone conduction technology to transmit sound without eliminating outside noise.
Right now, you can get a hold of the Shokz OpenSwim Pro headphones for $149.99 at REI, almost $30 off their list price of $179.95. The deal runs until March 23.
With them, you can listen to your favorite tunes for up to two hours in depths down to 6.6ft (2m). This Bluetooth pair boasts a reliable IP68 waterproof rating, while the ear-hook design ensures that they'll stay on while you battle against strong currents.
They're also handy out of the water, with nine hours of battery in bluetooth mode and enough storage to keep 8,000 songs at one time.
The OpenSwim Pro headphones are a part of Shokz's open-ear range. Other models include the OpenRun Pro, built for runners, and the OpenMove headphones, which are designed for everyday use and light exercise.
OpenSwim Pro Headphones: $179.95 $149.95 at REI
Save $30 Listen to your favorite tunes while you swim with these wireless, waterproof headphones. The OpenSwim Pro headphones utilize bone conduction technology, so you can take a dip without the intrusive feeling of earbuds.
Look below for today's best Shokz OpenSwim Pro headphones deals where you are:
- The best running headphones: tested on the roads and trails
- The best changing robes: cocoon yourself post-swim in a protective layer
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.
“It’s going to be crazy” – 5 great reasons to watch the UTMB Chianti ultra marathon live this weekend (plus how to stream it)
The massive Yeti Roadie 60 cooler delivers "super smooth transport" for all your icy goods, and it's a rare $90 off at Amazon right now