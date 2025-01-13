The Alps are getting snow – so why are skiers heading north to Norway and Finland?

So far, this ski season has brought decent snowfall to classic alpine ski resorts like Verbier, Chamonix and Val d'Isere, but a new report suggests skiers are heading north and seeking something more ethereal from their winter ski trip.

According to new figures from SNO, bookings and inquiries for ski resorts in Norway have seen a massive 150% increase this season, while Finnish resorts are up 65% compared to only a moderate 5 - 8% boost for Alpine resorts. The reason? Skiers want a chance to see the Northern Lights during their trip.

Alpine resorts might offer stunning mountain scenery, varied terrain and endless options for Apres, but Nordic resorts in Norway and Finland give skiers a good chance of glimpsing one of nature's most magical phenomena.

"It's not just about how snow-sure a ski destination is now, it's about the once-in-a-lifetime experiences that can be had beyond what lies on the slopes," says SNO CEO Richard Sinclair.

"It's no wonder skiers are prioritizing aurora-friendly resorts, as they do not have to choose between an aurora getaway and a ski holiday, which adds to the appeal of winter destinations."

This year and next are predicted to be some of the best in decades to experience Aurora Borealis (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year and next are predicted to be some of the best in decades to experience Aurora Borealis, according to Space.com, as the sun has reached a period of heightened solar activity and sunspot frequency that occurs during its approximately 11-year cycle.

An aurora is predicted to be visible on around 200 nights per year in Norway and Finland during this period, accounting for the surge in interest. Sinclair explains that these northernmost resorts are becoming increasingly accessible too, with more convenient flight routes, including some direct flights between Europe and Finland, and easy transport links.

"It’s no wonder they’re capturing skiers’ attention, making it all the more possible to chase the Northern Lights," says Sinclair.

The Northern Lights – or Aurora Borealis – are the result of the interplay between the Sun’s solar wind, Earth’s magnetic field and gases in our atmosphere. In the region around the North Pole, charged particles from the solar wind accelerate along Earth’s magnetic field lines. The energized particles collide with atoms and molecules in our upper atmosphere, emitting the light we see as the aurora.

If you're in search of a little cosmic performance on your next ski trip, Sinclair recommends Geilo, Beitostolen and Trysil Trysilfjellet resorts in Norway, and Levi, Ruka and Yllas in Finland. You can get other travel ideas in our article on the best places to see the Aurora Borealis.