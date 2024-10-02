These rare mammals have returned to their natural habitat after more than 100 years

Pine martens take up residence in south-west England for the first time in 100 years

Pine martens have returned to a wild lands area of south-west England after an absence of more than a century. Fifteen of the tree-climbing mammals – eight adult females and seven adult males – have been released at secret locations in Dartmoor this fall.

It’s the first phase in a conservation initiative that aims to establish a resident population of the cat-sized members of the weasel family in Dartmoor National Park, which is popular with hikers and campers.

Pine martens are rare in the UK and were thought to be extinct in south-west England. Their habitats were hit by reduced woodland areas and they were historically the target of hunting and trapping.

Since 1988, the species has had legal protection, making it illegal to recklessly kill, injure or take a wild pine marten. It is also illegal to damage, destroy or obstruct access to a marten den site, except when this is within a dwelling house.

The plan is to make another similar release of the animals in Exmoor next year.

Pine martens are rare and protected in the UK (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Two Moors Pine Marten Project, led by the charity Devon Wildlife Trust, comes after two years of planning and consultation with local communities.

Dartmoor’s new pine martens have been sourced from healthy wild populations in Scotland. It’s being hailed a historic step by conservationists.

Pine martens are mostly solitary creatures and live at low densities. The new animals are likely to disperse to establish their own territories and the population is expected to grow gradually in coming years.

Ed Parr Ferris, conservation manager at Devon Wildlife Trust, said: “These rare mammals need our help to return to their former homes in the south west, but we also need their help to bring back the natural balance of wildlife to our woodlands.”