Second Anchorage-area hiker mauled by grizzly bear in just 4 days

A hiker was attacked by a grizzly bear in the second mauling in the Anchorage area in just four days.

The man was walking with his dog on an unmaintained trail to Barbara Falls, along the South Fork of Eagle River at around 9am on Saturday, July 26, when he was mauled by a brown bear. The Anchorage Daily News reports that he had time to deploy bear spray and sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his arm. He was able to hike out of the area and call for help.

Timothy Gurnett, a ranger with Chugach State Park, tells Alaska Public Media that the man likely startled the bear sow, which was feeding on salmon with at least one cub. Because this was a defensive attack, officials from Alaska Department of Fish and Game say there are no plans to euthanize the bear.

Four days earlier on July 22, a 67-year-old hiker was attacked by a grizzly bear in the Chugach Mountains on the outskirts of Anchorage. She suffered head and neck injuries after being dragged off the Dome Trail, but was able to call for help after the bear ran off.

Bear safety

Officials say bear attacks in Anchorage are relatively rare, but any time you're running, hiking or camping in bear country, you should always carry bear spray and know how to use it.

It's also important to know exactly what to do if you meet a bear to stay safe. If you are charged or approached by a grizzly bear, it’s best to leave your backpack on and play dead.

As scary as that might sound, it’s a defensive maneuver to help keep you as safe as possible. Lie ﬂat on your stomach with your hands clasped behind your neck. Spread your legs to make it harder for the bear to turn you over. Remain as motionless as possible until the bear leaves the area.

Fighting back usually increases the intensity of such attacks. However, if the attack persists, fight back vigorously with whatever you have at hand – a branch, rocks, one of your boots – to hit the bear in the face. Learn more in our article on what to do if you meet a bear.