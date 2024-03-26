Phone-toting tourist stalks cold, tired moose for videos in Rocky Mountain National Park
The animals are fatigued and hungry by the end of winter, and their tempers are more likely to fray
A woman has been caught at Rocky Mountain National Park stalking a moose with her phone to get a close-up video, despite the animals being particularly tired, stressed, and prone to agitation at this time of year.
Winter is hard for most wildlife, and moose are no exception. As Colorado Parks and Wildlife explains, their long legs help them move through deep snow, but doing so is tiring and food is scarce, leaving the animals tired and stressed.
In a video shot by Colorado-based photographers Good Bull Outdoors, and shared this week via Instagram account TouronsOfNationalParks, the visitor is unfazed as the cow moose walks towards her, and rather than returning to her vehicle, gets even closer to film it, until it escapes over a snowbank.
A post shared by @touronsofnationalparks
A photo posted by on
Moose are spectacular animals, and spotting one is a highlight of any trip to Rocky Mountain, but the National Park Service (NPS) urges caution. Although they aren't generally aggressive, they are powerful wild animals, and can lash out if they are threatened. They are particularly likely to attack dogs, which they cannot distinguish from wolves.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has already received reports of six moose incidents in the Rocky Mountain towns of Fraser and Tabernash this year. One man received minor injuries when he was knocked down while walking his dogs, and a dog died after being trampled.
"Enjoy moose at a distance," says the NPS. "Give these animals plenty of room to roam without human interferences. Bulls and cows are equally unpredictable. During the mating season, bull moose are known to charge and females are particularly protective of calves at all times.
"Moose can top speeds of 35 miles per hour. If you see a moose display a threatening position of 'head high' or 'head low', it is time to retreat."
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
For more details, see our guides what to do if you spot a moose while hiking and wildlife safety: eight tips for unexpected encounters.
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.
Most Popular
By Cat Ellis
By Julia Clarke
By Cat Ellis
By Julia Clarke
By Cat Ellis
By Julia Clarke
By Julia Clarke