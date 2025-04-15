'A scandal' – environmental group slams tourism impact on Spain's highest peak
A local environmentalist has fired criticism at the local council for the damage done by mass tourism in Tenerife's Teide National Park
Environmentalists have pulled no punches in their criticism of rampant tourism in the Spanish island of Tenerife's Teide National Park.
The centerpiece of the national park is Mount Teide, a 12,188ft (3,715m) volcano and Spain's highest peak. It's a UNESCO World Heritage site and a popular tourist destination, with many visitors to the island keen to scale its heights. An estimated three million people visit the national park every year.
However, the Telesforo Bravo–Juan Coello Foundation, an environmentalist and scientific group based on the Canary Islands, has called the current management of the situation 'unsustainable', with tourists currently free to wander off trails and climb on protected terrain.
Jaime Coello Bravo, director of the foundation, took to social media to air his grievances with the Cabildo de Tenerife (Tenerife Island Council). He claimed the council were complicit in allowing and promoting "the massification and destruction of what they themselves call, ‘the crown jewel of the protected natural spaces of Tenerife’."
Bravo posted accompanying images showing overcrowding at the car parks, visitors seemingly climbing on protected rock formations and someone appearing to pick up and move stones. He was scathing of what he called a lack of care from the council, saying: "It is a scandal and a shame the lack of response, inaction and complicity with an unsustainable situation."
On Tuesday 15 April, Bravo posted on his Instagram account, drawing attention to a vehicle that had driven cross-country through the national park, before its occupants started a bonfire and left the area strewn with garbage. Once again, he challenged the council to act, asking (in Spanish): "Do more barbarities like this have to happen before those responsible for the Cabildo take action on the matter?"
Council announce new measures
The criticism comes after the Cabildo de Tenerife announced new measures to 'preserve the natural environment and control the influx of people'. An online reservation system has been put in place for the national park's more advanced trails, including those to the summit of Pico Del Teide.
Hikers are required to register through the Tenerife On platform or app, while those seeking the summit also have to obtain a permit from the National Park Administration. As well as checking relevant permits, park staff also check that hikers are wearing the appropriate clothing and equipment.
Essential kit for Teide
On Tenerife has laid out the mandatory equipment list for Teide:
- Quality mountain footwear: sturdy hiking boots or hiking shoes.
- Full length hiking pants.
- Warm jacket, gloves and hat.
- Water or other hydrating liquids: take a water bottle or hydration bladder.
- A fully charged mobile phone.
- Headlamp or flashlight with spare batteries.
- Sun protection: sunscreen, sunglasses and a cap.
- Thermal blanket, high energy food and an emergency whistle.
