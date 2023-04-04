Video shows enraged bear attacking dirt bike on forest trail

A brown bear has been recorded furiously attacking a dirt bike after the rider crashed on a forest trail, showing just how quickly the animals can move when threatened or angered.

The clip, which you can watch below, was shared on Facebook group BusyWild (opens in new tab) this week. It's not clear where or when it was recorded, but it's a timely reminder to take care in bear country this spring as the animals start to wake and leave their dens in search of food. The first grizzly of 2023 was spotted emerging at Yellowstone National Park (opens in new tab) in early March, and a week ago the first early riser was spotted at Grand Teton (opens in new tab).

Bears, like all wild animals. typically prefer to avoid encounters with humans, but they can become aggressive if they believe they, their young, or their food source is threatened. The bear in the video was likely disturbed by the noise in its territory, causing it to attack the downed bike. Luckily for the rider, he managed to rev the engine before the animal reached him, scaring it away.

The National Park Service (opens in new tab) (NPS) advises always watching wildlife from a safe distance, and watching from afar with binoculars or a spotting scope. The recommended distance will vary depending on the terrain, so if you're visiting a National Park, check the guidelines beforehand.

Bears will usually leave the area if they know people are approaching, so it's safest to travel in a group and talk among yourselves while you hike. Stay aware of your surroundings and make an effort to be noticeable if you know you're entering an area where bears may be active.

If you do have a close encounter with a bear, the most important thing is to remain calm. Talk to the animal in low tones, and resist the temptation to scream or run, which can trigger the bear's instinct to chase. For more advice on how to handle encounters with brown and black bears, see our guide what to do if you meet a bear.