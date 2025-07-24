Rescuers use drones to search for Alaska hiker who "couldn't walk" after grizzly bear attack on popular trail

The hiker was mauled by the bear on a trail near Anchorage

A woman was mauled by a grizzly bear while hiking on a popular trail near Anchorage, officials say.

The hiker, who has not been identified, was on the Basher Trail in the Chugach Mountains in Anchorage at around 2:30pm on July 22 when the bear attacked, according to The Anchorage Fire Department.

The bear reportedly ran off after the attack, which left the woman unable to walk as she called 911 for assistance.

"The hiker reported they could not get out on their own due to injuries sustained in the mauling," states the AFD in its report.

Multiple agencies, including Anchorage PD, Alaska Department of Fish and Game and Alaska State Troopers responded and used drone technology to locate the woman, which took around one hour. She was then airlifted from the scene to the hospital. Anchorage Police spokesperson Christopher Barraza tells Anchorage News Daily that the woman's injuries are "non-life threatening."

Now, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has closed the area while it conducts searches for the bear, and officials are advising everyone in the vicinity to brush up on their bear safety and carry bear spray, despite the rarity of bear attacks in the Chugach mountains.

The Anchorage Fire Department cleans up the scene after extracting the victim (Image credit: The Anchorage Fire Department / Facebook)

Bear safety

If you're running, hiking or camping in grizzly country, always carry bear spray and know how to use it.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's also important to know exactly what to do if you meet a bear to stay safe. If you are charged or approached by a grizzly bear, it’s best to leave your backpack on and play dead.

As scary as that might sound, it’s a defensive maneuver to help keep you as safe as possible. Lie ﬂat on your stomach with your hands clasped behind your neck. Spread your legs to make it harder for the bear to turn you over. Remain as motionless as possible until the bear leaves the area.

Fighting back usually increases the intensity of such attacks. However, if the attack persists, fight back vigorously with whatever you have at hand – a branch, rocks, one of your boots – to hit the bear in the face. Learn more in our article on what to do if you meet a bear.