BioLite HeadLamp 330 review: go light and bright with this do-it-all head torch

If you’re looking for a comfortable, lightweight and reliable headlamp for your outdoor pursuits, the BioLite HeadLamp 330 has it all, and you’ll forget that it’s on your head.

BioLite HeadLamp 330: first impressions

The BioLite HeadLamp 330 stands out as a comfortable and capable headlamp for outdoor enthusiasts who are spending a night in the woods, or on the move in dim light. It’s ultra-thin and lightweight, yet still offers four lighting modes with an impressive max output of 330 lumens.

Specifications • List price: $59.95 / £59.99

• Weight: 69g

• Max light output: 330 lumens

• Average run time: 3.5 hours on high

• Max beam distance: 75m

• Water resistance: IPX4

• Best for: Trail running, hiking, camping

Headlamps with that kind of power are often cumbersome, but the BioLite HeadLamp 330 boasts a '3D Slim Fit Construction' that involves a flush front, balanced distribution of weight, and smart sweat-wicking fabrics for comfort. The light source is seamlessly integrated into the ultra-thin front, while the battery has been placed in the back to keep weight off your face.

The BioLite HeadLamp 330 has a front profile of only 9mm, and the full headlamp weighs only 69 grams. Heavy batteries aren’t necessary as the torch is recharged using micro USB. On low, the light is made to illuminate for 40 hours; on high, expect 3.5 hours. The four light modes also include a red night vision setting, and the light is mounted in a way that the angle of the light stream can be adjusted easily with one hand.

BioLite HeadLamp 330: in the field

The BioLite HeadLamp 330 is well balanced and doesn’t move around in the middle of an activity (Image credit: BioLite)

Once I opened the packaging and pulled out the BioLite HeadLamp 330, it became quite obvious how distinct this head torch is from most others that I’ve tested. The most noticeable quality of this headlamp is how light it is. Most others weigh at least 100g, but the BioLite HeadLamp 330 is just 69g, and you can feel the difference in your hand and on your head.

My husband Bobby and I both tested this headlamp on a spring camping and mountain bike trip in Fruita, Colorado. The weekend also included an overnight team bike race called 18 Hours of Fruita — the perfect opportunity to test the 330 lumen light. While 100 to 150 lumens are often adequate for most needs in the dark, more intensive activities like scrambling, route-finding at night and mountain biking singletrack in the dead of night require a more powerful headlamp like the BioLite HeadLamp 330.

Even after Bobby’s bike bar light went out in the middle of the race, this headlamp was enough to illuminate the way on his two darkest laps. Even on the brightest of the four light settings, the battery didn’t waver for three full hours of use during the night. Bobby didn’t notice the addition on his helmet because it really is that light, and if he had to change the angle of the illumination it was easy to reach up and articulate the shift with just one hand.

The following evening after the race concluded and the evening light started to wane, I wore the BioLite HeadLamp330 to move around our campsite and clean up after dinner. I jogged over to the campsite restrooms and the light didn’t bounce at all – a testament to the balance of the headlamp with the battery in the back and a flush front that sits snugly on the forehead.

At camp, I was able to use a less bright setting on the lamp, at which it could last for hours, and I could adjust the brightness as needed with the press of a button.