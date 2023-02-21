Black Diamond Recon X avalanche beacon review: a chunky choice for avy newbies

For avy beacon beginners, the Black Diamond Recon X is a great choice. Although a little larger and heavier than many others, with a slightly reduced and restricted range, it’s affordable, easy to use and boasts lots of excellent features.

Why you can trust Advnture Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Black Diamond Recon X: first impressions

The entry-level Black Diamond Recon X is a great choice of avy beacon for those who are operating on a budget, but still looking to keep safe in avalanche terrain. That’s why it earned a place in our best avalanche beacons buying guide.

Specifications • List price: $300 (US) / £280 (UK)

• Weight (including batteries): 217g / 7.68 oz

• Range: 60m / 197ft

• Antennas: 3

• Battery life: 400 hours

Made for users who are new to beacon use, the Recon X wirelessly connects to the PIEPS App (opens in new tab) and your phone for diagnostic updates, to manage settings, and to access a mode that lets you train your beacon-search skills. The Recon X is compatible with PIEPS iProbe for added search capabilities.

While the Recon X doesn’t have the range of other beacons, it does have a lot of things going for it: it self checks when you turn it on, and it has a flagging button to mark multiple burials.

Black Diamond Recon X: on the slopes

The Black Diamond Recon X in its harness (Image credit: Black Diamond)

The Velcro-close harness makes the Black Diamond Recon X easy to get to, even with ski gloves on (but bear in mind Velcro can become ineffective if it gets packed with snow).

The telephone cord-style tether has loads of stretch and on test I found that it didn’t get tangled as some other tethers do. The beacon claims to have interference protection, so a phone and other electronics won’t impact its performance. This is a claim we are still testing.

The Black Diamond Recon X, front and back (Image credit: Black Diamond)

This beacon is on the heavier side, and it’s also larger than many of the other transceivers I carried and experimented with while doing the group test. The advantage to all that, however, is it’s easy to hold onto.

The Recon X beacon has a more plasticky-feeling case than more expensive beacons. Whether it will be more prone to cracking remains to be seen.