The Garmin InReach is the most important tool you can have for backcountry adventures – it's a massive 33% off in REI's Memorial Day sale

If your adventures take you into remote locations, there's one piece of gear that's even more important than the right hiking boots or waterproof jacket, and that's a satellite communicator.

These devices allow you to stay in touch and summon help in the backcountry when you don't have cell service, and right now, you can grab the gold-standard Garmin InReach Messenger for just $199.99 in REI's Memorial Day sale.

That's a gigantic 33% off the regular list price for this life-saving device, and we've never seen it cheaper, even on Amazon.

These devices have saved many hikers' and skiers' lives and have been used in over 10,000 successful rescue missions across the globe. Small, rugged and lightweight, this satellite communicator enables two-way text messaging using GPS technology, even in areas with no cell coverage.

You can even send two-way messages globally and easily text back and forth directly with friends via the Garmin Messenger app, no matter where you are in the world.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best Garmin InReach deals near you.

In order to use the InReach, you'll also need a subscription plan to send data. There are lots of options available, including annual plans if you're going to be traveling frequently, and shorter-term monthly plans if you're going camping or hiking on vacation, but don't need coverage all year round.

