Bears are active, and this new Modular Bear Canister from REI is brilliant for backpackers – you just have to be smarter than Smokey to open it

Spring blossoms are bringing the trails back to life, the rivers are filling with snowmelt, and in certain parts of the country, the bears are yawning, stretching and rubbing their eyes with their paws. Just as we're starting to think about more backpacking trips, bears are thinking about their next meal, and right on cue, REI has released a new style of bear canister that can be adapted to meet your needs.

At first glance, the REI Co-op Traverse Modular Bear Canister just looks like a larger version of any old canister, but look closer and you'll see that it's smarter. This modular canister comprises two sections that can be used independently for shorter trips, screwed together to make one big canister for longer adventures, and nest one inside the other as your food supple dwindles over the days.

If you don't know, a bear canister is a solution for keeping your food – and yourself –safe in bear country, and it's easier than hanging a bear bag. Typically, they just consist of a plastic tub that's difficult for a bear to pick up and impossible for it to open, such as this one by Bear Vault. The Modular Bear Canister boasts those exact attributes, but it's more versatile and looks like a great option for thru-hikers who have to carry a lot of food.

Certified bear-resistant by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee, this canister does require a little finesse to access your best backpacking food. To open it, two buttons need to be pressed. REI says you can operate it with the click of a finger, while audible clicks help you know when the lid is locked shut and your snacks are safe.

At its largest capacity, this canister holds 11.25L, which is easily enough for a week on the trail (Image credit: REI)

It hasn't been on the market too long, but long enough that some campers have had a chance to test it out and give it some feedback. While there are a few campers who say they couldn't get it open, there are others who report they had no problem after reading the instructions, so we suggest you do that or watch the helpful video below if you have questions. As we say in bear country, you just have to be smarter than a bear to operate it.

At its largest capacity, this canister holds 11.25L, which is easily enough for a week on the trail, and REI says it's big enough to use as a stool when you're setting up your camp kitchen for the night.

It shrinks down to nearly half that size at 6.25L as you get closer to your next refueling spot. As for packing it, at its smallest, it squashes down to roughly 9in X 8in, which is smaller than that Bear Vault we mentioned and should be able to sit nicely on top of your sleeping bag inside your backpack. Cleverly, it also comes with a carry bag with reflective trim, so you can stash it away from your tent and if you need it, it will be easy to find in the dark with your headlamp.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The REI Co-op Traverse Modular Bear Canister is available now from REI for $79.95, which is cheaper than any other canister the brand sells.