Going out in the backcountry this winter? Here's the one piece of kit a mountain rescue team wants you to bring every time

With a recent storm system bringing prolonged heavy snowfall and dangerous avalanche conditions to Colorado over the past week, a mountain rescue team has issued a reminder to backcountry skiers and snowboarders about the importance of avalanche safety – and to share its top kit recommendation.

Alpine Rescue Team took to social media ahead of the holiday weekend to encourage all backcountry users to be educated and equipped for current conditions.

"We encourage all backcountry users to consider investing in a transceiver, probe and shovel," write representatives from ART, which has been operating from its Evergreen base for over 60 years.

An avalanche transceiver is a small piece of kit that sensible backcountry adventurers can carry that emits a radio signal to allow other skiers or rescuers to find you if you are buried under the snow.

Though features and prices vary across beacons, ART reveals that its teams use the Mammut Barryvox S due to its advanced features. In our field tests, we gave this beacon a perfect five stars for its rugged reliability. With a big and informative display screen, the ART points to the device's ability to handle multiple signals and use of both analog and digital search channels.

The team also warns that an avalanche beacon on its own doesn't ensure safe passage in the backcountry.

"No technology can replace education and common sense in the backcountry," writes ART, urging anyone who plans to spend time in the wilderness in winter to take an avalanche safety training course and check the avalanche forecast at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center before heading out.

"While this technology can be life saving, don't let it persuade you to take more risks."

Most importantly, says ART, once you have an avalanche beacon, practice using it with a buddy.

February is historically the deadliest month for avalanches in Colorado according to the CAIC, with a significant number of fatalities occurring around Presidents Day weekend.