Black Diamond recalls popular avalanche beacon due to serious safety risk – find out if you're affected, and what to buy instead

The Utah-based climbing giant says corrosion may cause the device to switch off during use

Leading climbing brand Black Diamond has launched a recall of some of its popular avalanche beacons due to a corrosion issue that may cause it to malfunction and endanger the lives of backcountry skiers and snowboarders.

The Black Diamond Recon LT transceiver was sold as a standalone unit and as part of two avalanche safety sets – all units are addressed by this recall. According to an announcement on the Utah brand's website, the metal contact of the Recon LT’s switch mechanism may corrode.

"If this occurs, the device could malfunction or turn off, potentially hindering avalanche rescue efforts and increasing the risk of serious injury or death," says the brand.

The brand has not disclosed how many of these products have been sold, but this recall affects all units manufactured and sold in Europe and North America between June 1, 2021 and February 14, 2025. Black Diamond says it has received six consumer reports related to this issue, but no injuries, accidents, or fatalities.

This recall involves the Black Diamon Recon LT beacon, the Alpine Avy Safety Set and the Recon LT Avy Safety Set. The serial numbers begin with the numbers 2040 - 2321. To find the serial number on your device, connect your beacon to the PIEPS app via Bluetooth. Using an iOS or Android device, open the PIEPS app, enter the Device Manager, and press “Connect Bluetooth Device” – the beacon model will be displayed along with the serial number.

If you believe you own this device, you should immediately stop using it and send it back to Black Diamond for a rework, exchange or refund within 14 days. If you're seeking an alternative model, we recently revealed that a busy mountain rescue team in Colorado uses the Mammut Barryvox S. We rated this as the best avalanche transceiver on the market for advanced skiers due it its huge range of features – including the ability to operate analog and digital search options simultaneously. Learn more in our article on how to use an avalanche beacon.