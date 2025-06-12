Vasque is no more, and this could be your last chance to get your hands on a pair of the brand's iconic waterproof leather hiking boots for 25% off

Hit the trails with confidence in the Vasque Horizon hiking boots

After 60 years of crafting iconic hiking shoes and boots, American brand Vasque announced that it would be closing its doors permanently in October last year.

The brand, named after the 12,952ft (3,948m) Vasquez Peak in Colorado, began life in 1964 and developed a stellar reputation for making durable and waterproof leather hiking boots.

Although the Vasque name has been sunsetted, you can still get your hands on the last few pairs of its final models, including the sturdy Horizon mid hiking boots, which are available for just $104.73 at REI.

These eye-catching boots include all the key features that made Vasque a beloved brand. They're crafted from waterproof nubuck leather and further protected from the elements by added VasqueDry technology, so you can hike year-round without wet walking socks.

Inside the shoes, your feet are welcomed by high-performance EVA midsoles, designed to cushion the soles of your feet for a soft and supportive hiking experience over tricky terrain.

Vasque's own durable rubber compound outsoles are built to maximize stability, whether you're trekking up a mountain or negotiating a muddy path. They feature large, aggressive lugs, which dig into the ground to keep you on your feet.

The Horizon boots are reduced in both men's and women's sizes at REI.

Men's Vasque Horizon hiking boots: $140 $104.73 at REI

Save $35 These sturdy hiking boots feature the dependable leather construction that's made Vasque the beloved brand it is over the past 60 years. They also include springy EVA midsoles and rubber compound outsoles.

Women's Vasque Horizon hiking boots: $140 $104.73 at REI

Save $35 These leather hiking boots are built for dependable trekking over varied terrain, and in all manner of weather conditions. Their durable rubber compound outsoles include large lugs to keep you on your feet as you navigate the wilderness.

Don't worry if you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Vasque hiking boots deals where you are.