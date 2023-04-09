Fischer Spider 62 Crown Xtralite review: versatility that will appeal to skiers of all levels

A highly versatile cross country ski that can do pretty much anything you ask of it, the Spider 63 Crown Xtralite offers performance and functionality in equal measure.

Fischer Spider 62 Crown Xtralite: first impressions

If you’re a cross country skier looking for one ski that does it all, there are very few better choices than the Fischer Spider 62 Crown Xtralite – one of the best cross country skis currently available.

Specifications • List price: $279 (US) / £185 (UK)

• Base: Sintec / Offtrack crown waxless pattern

• Edges: Full metal

• Sidecut (in mm): 62 / 52 / 60

• Sizes: 169cm, 179cm, 189cm, 199cm

A classic ski for use on- or off-track, the Fischer Spider 62 Crown Xtralite has full-length metal edges for increased turnability and control. It’s also an ideal ski for exploring mellow, untracked terrain.

The ski’s air-channeled wooden core makes the Spider 62 Crown Xtralite stable when you’re descending. It’s durable, too, so you can expect to get many years of use out of these skis, and the core – combined with metal edges – gives grip and control, whether you’re in the track or out.

Fischer Spider 62 Crown Xtralite: on the slopes

The Fischer Spider 62 Crown Xtralites come with a pre-installed plate (Image credit: Fischer)

In theory, the Fischer Spider 62 Crown Xtralite is designed for beginner and/or intermediate skiers, but having tested it, I think it’s fun to ski regardless of your experience.

On test I found the underfoot waxless fish-scale pattern gripped during the uphills without compromising glide on flats and downs.

When I paired this ski with a race boot, it was efficient in a groomed track. And equally, when I paired it with a backcounty boot, I skied to a friend’s yurt on a combination of tracked and untracked trails for a weekend in the woods.

I mounted the Spider 62 Crown Xtralite with Fischer Control IFP Step-In bindings. And because the skis come with a pre-installed plate, installing these bindings was a tool-free exercise, which was a huge win from my perspective.

Whether you’re an enthusiast looking to get into Nordic skiing, or a skier who wants exercise, or a snow slider who won’t be confined by their local network’s grooming, this is the ski for you.