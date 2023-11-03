Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Adventure review: a likeable, affordable all-terrain shoe ready for anything

A road-to-trail shoe that leans more towards off-road adventures, the latest addition to Reebok's Floatride Energy family is versatile, robust, and extremely comfortable with great midfoot support. There's impressive grip and great toe protection to give you confidence heading off the beaten path, and the water-resistant upper does an excellent job deflecting puddles and mud.

Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Adventure: first impressions

I've been a fan of Reebok's Floatride Energy series since I tested the Floatride Energy Grow for Advnture's sister site TechRadar back in 2021. They're versatile neutral everyday runners, modestly priced, reasonably light, and supremely practical.

Specifications • List price: $130 / £90

• Weight (per shoe): 9.1oz / 258g (average men's)

• Drop: 8mm

• Materials: Cordura re/cor upper, Floatride Energy TPU foam midsole, carbon rubber outsole

• Colors: Steely Fog / Stucco / Citrus Glow, Sedona Rose / Classic Maroon / Grout, and more

• Compatibility: Indoor and outdoor HIIT workouts, non-technical trail runs and short hikes

The Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Advnture is no exception. It's a road-to-trail shoe that leans towards the off-road side with a Cordura re/cor upper, respectable multi-directional lugs underfoot, and better toe protection than many dedicated trail running shoes.

A close sibling of the Reebok Nano X3 Adventure, which launched a few months earlier, the Floatride Energy 5 Adventure has a similarly rugged design, but with a more cushioned midsole packed with a thicker layer of Reebok's light and bouncy Floatride foam, and a rockered profile for propulsion.

Cordura fabrics are a staple of outdoor gear, often used for backpacks and anything that needs to be able to withstand hard use in sometimes wet conditions. It's a good choice for these all-terrain running shoes, and works well to help them shrug off mud and rain.

As the name implies, the re/cor fabric also contains a proportion of recycled material. Normally that would make it weaker than fabric made from virgin nylon, but re/cor is specially engineered for extra strength. It's finished with a water-resistant coating, making it a good option for fall and winter.

The tongue isn't gusseted, which I would have expected, but is very wide, which serves a similar function in preventing ingress of dirt and stones. It's generously padded

Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Adventure: on the trails

The Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Adventure is my favorite road-to-trail shoe of 2023. It's versatile, comfortable, and more protective than some dedicated trail shoes.

Like all the Floatride Energy shoes I've tried over the years, the Energy 5 Adventure felt true to size and instantly comfortable. In fact, if you have particularly wide feet, you might find the fit a little too snug. There's particularly support around the midfoot thanks to the new lacing system, and the generously padded tongue meant I could lock them down tight without discomfort. I did initially feel some slipping at the heel, which was eliminated by creating a heel lock with the extra eyelets.

It looks superficially similar to the Lululemon Blissfeel Trail, but the Floatride Energy 5 Adventure is much more solidly made and the company's experience in engineering off-road shoes really shows. Not only is there a tougher rubber bumper, the entire toe is reinforced for extra protection against stubs and trips. In fact, I'm planning to wear it for a night trail 10k in a few weeks' time.

It's definitely water-resistant rather than waterproof, but will keep your feet dry in all but the heaviest rain. I'd usually question the use of any light colors for an off-road shoe, but the Cordura is impressively stain-resistant. There's not much cushioning in the collar, but the shoe is cut low enough at the ankle that this wasn't a problem.

The multi-directional lugs provide good grip on moderately muddy and loose surfaces, without feeling strange when you head onto asphalt or brick.

If you're going to hit the trails this fall and winter, but you're not sure whether you'll be going off-road enough to justify a dedicated pair of shoes, the Floatride Energyu 5 Adventure will fit the bill perfectly. Like most Reebok shoes it's significantly cheaper in the UK than the US, with a list price of $130/£90, though you can find it for less if you shop around.