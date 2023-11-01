Reebok Nano X3 Adventure review: even tougher and ready for action, indoors or out

A super versatile shoe for indoor and outdoor workouts, with an updated upper that shrugs off even heavy rain and impressive grip courtesy of a new Vibram rubber sole. It's a shame that the redesigned tongue tends to shift, and you'll likely need to size down to get the right fit, but this is nonetheless a very practical shoe that'll take you from the Crossfit box to the trails and back again.

Reebok Nano X3 Adventure: first impressions

The Reebok Nano X3 Adventure is a super versatile sports shoe that'll take you from the Crossfit box to the park and back again. It's an updated version of last year's Nano X2 TR Adventure, with some smart improvements like a new Vibram rubber outsole, tougher upper, and improved water resistance.

Specifications • List price: $150/£120

• Weight (per shoe): 11.1oz/315g (average)

• Drop: 7mm

• Materials: Ripstop nylon upper, Floatride Energy Foam, TPU heel clip, Vibram rubber outsole

• Colors: Stucco/Grout/Laser Lime, Hoops Blue/Core Black/Court Brown and more

• Compatibility: Indoor and outdoor HIIT workouts, non-technical trail runs and short hikes

'Resistance' feels like an understatement; the new material will shrug off a heavy downpour like it's nothing. The upper feels more solidly constructed too, and the rubber toe bumper extends over a wider area for improved protection. The toebox itself feels a less stuff though, with a more flexible material replacing the textured plastic of the X2 TR.

Another big difference is the tongue, which is larger with new molded padding that reminds me of a cricket batting pad. It sits very high on your foot, but is soft enough to avoid any discomfort when you're squatting or jumping.

The redesigned upper is more water-resistant and durable (Image credit: Future)

The heel clip is still extremely stiff, which is intended to provide stability when balancing and pivoting. It doesn't come too high though, and the Nano X3 Adventure doesn't skimp on cushioning around the collar, so there are no worries about it rubbing or digging in.

It's a good-looking shoe too, and one that I was perfectly happy wearing all day. This particular colorway is called Stucco/Grout/Laser Lime.

Reebok Nano X3 Adventure: on the road

The Reebok Nano X3 Adventure seems to come up very large, so I'd recommend going down a half, or maybe even a whole size. That was surprising, because the Nano X3 TR Advnture fitted fine in my usual UK size 9. Once you get the right fit, you'll find that the toebox and midfoot are nice and wide, which allows your toes to spread naturally for jumping and climbing.

The new Vibram outsole is extremely resilient and provides great traction on all surfaces (Image credit: Future)

The upper is exceptionally resilient, and great for workouts that take you onto wet grass or off-road. Not only is the material water-resistant (I wore Nano X3 Adventure in heavy rain and was amazed that my toes remained dry throughout), it also shrugs off mud like Teflon. By the end of my workout they were filthy, but once the mud dried it just flaked away. I didn't even rinse them before taking these pictures a few weeks later, and you'd never know.

The new Vibram rubber sole is very tough too. Despite putting some serious mileage into them, I can barely see any signs of wear at all. Even after all that heavy use, the subtle crosshatched texture on each lug has barely been affected.

The heel clip is hard, but doesn't sit too high (Image credit: Future)

The lugs aren't huge, but give more than enough traction for burpees and jumps on just about any surface, helping you really stick the landing. They're also great for short hikes and some non-technical trail running. The toe bumpers are more robust than those on most road-to-trail running shoes I've tested.

The arch support is noticeable, but not uncomfortable. The insole is smoothly molded, and meets the shoe's sock almost seamlessly, which is great when you're changing direction rapidly during shuttle runs.

The redesigned tongue tends to shift a little to the lateral aspect of the shoe (Image credit: Future)

One downside I've found is that although the newly 3D-molded tongue does a good job preventing pressure from the laces, it has a tendency to shift laterally, despite the lace loops all down the center (you can see it here, even though I'd only just put the shoes on to take the photos). This wasn't something I experienced with the Nano X2 TR Adventure. It's not uncomfortable, but the movement is a little distracting. Perhaps a gusseted design would stop this happening.