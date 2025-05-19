"Performance-level coverage" - Tifosi's latest sunglasses are built to shield your eyes as you run, hike and camp in the wilderness
Tifosi's new Shumo range aims to protect your eyes with sturdy lenses and a lightweight, casual frame that you can wear on the trails
Sun damage is an often overlooked danger of outdoor pursuits. Along with sunburn and dehydration, powerful rays can have a damaging effect on your eyes, especially if you're spending long days in the wilderness hiking, camping, or trail running.
That's where Tifosi's latest range of sunglasses comes in. Its new Shumo sunglasses feature shatterproof polycarbonate lenses, designed to protect your eyes from debris, wind, and powerful rays in the wilderness.
They're encased in the brand's Thrive frames, which are made from plant-based materials derived from castor bean oil. Their oversized, traditional shield-style design aims to cover your eyes from all angles, guarding you from harmful rays at all times of the day.
The Shumo glasses also weigh just 1oz (29g), so won't weigh you down as you speed through the trails or take on a tough hike in the sunshine.
“Shumo was designed for those who want performance-level coverage in a frame that doesn’t feel out of place outside of training or competition," says Tifosi owner Joe Earley.
"Its oversized lens provides the protection athletes need, while the frame remains versatile enough for everyday wear.”
The Tifosi Shumo glasses are now available with blue, gold, and black frames on the Tifosi website for $39.95 (£40).
