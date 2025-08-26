"Built in the dirt, forged by every brutal mile" - get a sneak peak at Nike's latest trail running shoe - the ACG Ultrafly
The Nike ACG Ultrafly will be released in spring 2026
Look out, trail runners! Nike has unveiled its latest pair of trail running shoes to keep you comfy and propel you forward on the trails.
Nike describes the new ACG Ultrafly as "a trail-tuned super shoe purpose-built to move with the terrain, delivering ever-ready stability, traction, durability and comfort, even when the miles stop playing nice."
This pair won't be available to the public until the spring, but there's already plenty to be excited about.
Build
Nike went back to the drawing board to design its latest trail running shoes, gathering insight from testers all across the globe, who received prototype ACG Ultraflys to give feedback on.
After 13 rounds of testing, the final version features a redesigned upper and silhouette with a large toe-box, internal fit band, and gusseted tongue.
Nike hasn't specified which materials have been used, but claims that the new uppers are both fast-draining and breathable, so you can take on water crossings and rainy days with ease.
Nike says these new trail shoes were "built in the dirt, forged by every brutal mile, and is engineered for optimal performance and agility in the most demanding conditions."
Inside the shoes
Once inside, the ACG Ultraflys greet your feet with Nike's ZoomX foam midsoles and ZoomX sock liners. The American brand claims these midsoles are comprised of its "lightest, softest, and most responsive foam", to return energy and stop your feet from aching on the trails.
There's also a redesigned FlyPlate, which promises flexibility and vital support as you navigate varied terrain.
Outsoles
Grippy outsoles are essential for a good trail run, and Nike has gone with the experts. Vibram is trusted by brands across the globe for its stable and dependable outsoles, and is a common choice for hiking and trail running shoes.
The ACG Ultraflys feature Vibram's Litebase outsoles, which provide "superior grip, reduced weight and next-level control on rugged uphill and downhill terrain", according to Nike.
Price
Nike has yet to specify a price for its latest trail running shoes, but if previous models are anything to go off, you can expect to pay a pretty penny.
Its predecessors, the Nike Ultrafly, cost $270 and the ACG Ultrafly is likely to be similarly expensive.
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a staff writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s free time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, open water swimming or playing cricket.