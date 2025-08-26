"Built in the dirt, forged by every brutal mile" - get a sneak peak at Nike's latest trail running shoe - the ACG Ultrafly

Look out, trail runners! Nike has unveiled its latest pair of trail running shoes to keep you comfy and propel you forward on the trails.

Nike describes the new ACG Ultrafly as "a trail-tuned super shoe purpose-built to move with the terrain, delivering ever-ready stability, traction, durability and comfort, even when the miles stop playing nice."

This pair won't be available to the public until the spring, but there's already plenty to be excited about.

Build

Nike went back to the drawing board to design its latest trail running shoes, gathering insight from testers all across the globe, who received prototype ACG Ultraflys to give feedback on.

After 13 rounds of testing, the final version features a redesigned upper and silhouette with a large toe-box, internal fit band, and gusseted tongue.

Nike hasn't specified which materials have been used, but claims that the new uppers are both fast-draining and breathable, so you can take on water crossings and rainy days with ease.

The Nike Ultraflys were put to the test by multiple different runners (Image credit: Nike)

Nike says these new trail shoes were "built in the dirt, forged by every brutal mile, and is engineered for optimal performance and agility in the most demanding conditions."

Inside the shoes

Once inside, the ACG Ultraflys greet your feet with Nike's ZoomX foam midsoles and ZoomX sock liners. The American brand claims these midsoles are comprised of its "lightest, softest, and most responsive foam", to return energy and stop your feet from aching on the trails.

There's also a redesigned FlyPlate, which promises flexibility and vital support as you navigate varied terrain.

Outsoles

Grippy outsoles are essential for a good trail run, and Nike has gone with the experts. Vibram is trusted by brands across the globe for its stable and dependable outsoles, and is a common choice for hiking and trail running shoes.

Vibram Litebase outsoles on the ACG Ultraflys (Image credit: Nike)

The ACG Ultraflys feature Vibram's Litebase outsoles, which provide "superior grip, reduced weight and next-level control on rugged uphill and downhill terrain", according to Nike.

Price

Nike has yet to specify a price for its latest trail running shoes, but if previous models are anything to go off, you can expect to pay a pretty penny.

Its predecessors, the Nike Ultrafly, cost $270 and the ACG Ultrafly is likely to be similarly expensive.