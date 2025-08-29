Our expert put these Merrell trail running shoes to the test in the French Alps and loved them. Now we've found them for almost half price - but be quick as the sale ends soon...

The best trail running shoes stand up in the toughest conditions, keeping you comfortable and stable over the many miles of treacherous terrain you're likely to encounter off-road.

These cushioned shoes from Merrell aim to tick boxes and are now up to a whopping 45% off in Backcountry's big Labor Day sale. If you're quick, you can get your hands on the Agility Peak 5 shoes for as little as $104.96 in men's sizes, and $76.97 in women's sizes. The sale runs until September 1.

This trail-ready pair combines breathable mesh uppers, designed to maximize airflow, with tough toe-caps to protect your feet from debris as you run. Inside, Merrell's FloatPro midsoles aim to balance comfort and support, while Vibram outsoles provide stability beneath your feet.

Outdoors expert Julia Clarke got a hold of the Agility Peak 5 trail running shoes in Chamonix, in the French Alps, where she got to put them to the test over many miles of strenuous running.

"If you don’t know, trail running in the Alps is, though magical, a special breed of demanding," explains Julia, who was very impressed by the Agility Peak 5's cushioning and stability on the trails.

"What struck me immediately was how comfortable the shoes are right out of the box," she continues.

"You’d be forgiven if you think these will be too unstable for rough trails, but as we start to climb steeply up into the mountains on the northwest side of the river, I have no problem keeping my balance, and my running mates also comment on how stable they feel."

Men's Merrell Agility Peak 5 trail running shoes: $149.95 $104.94 at Backcountry

Save $45 These comfy trail running shoes combine plenty of cushioning with grippy Vibram lugs to help you navigate tricky trails with ease. Their uppers are made from a breathable mesh to stop you from overheating.

Women's Merrell Agility Peak 5 trail running shoes: $150 $76.97 at Backcountry

Save $73 These snug trail running shoes feature cushioning midsoles and a noteworthy stack height, designed to keep you comfortable over many miles of wilderness running. Their Vibram soles boast 5mm lugs, which dig into tricky terrain to prevent slipping.

Not in the US? Look below for today's best Merrell Agility Peak 5 shoes deals where you are.