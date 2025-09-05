Look out, Garmin lovers! The Fenix 8 Pro is here with a shiny MicroLED screen and InReach satellite technology, but the new features don't come cheap

Garmin's latest high-tech smartwatch is here, with loads of new features and functions to help you hit the trails and explore the wilderness with confidence.

The Fenix 8 Pro is an upgraded version of the super-smart Fenix 8, which launched in 2024 and combined a tough, rugged design with state-of-the-art GPS and sports features.

The Pro adds to all the bells and whistles of its predecessor with several new features, including ground breaking access to Garmin's InReach tech, designed to help you stay connected anywhere that normal phone signals can't reach.

Design-wise, it's pretty similar to Fenix 8, featuring a sapphire crystal lens, encased in a titanium bezel and fiber-reinforced polymer case with a titanium rear cover.

It's also got the same wide array of health and fitness trackers, designed to monitor your progress and help you improve your performance in the wilderness.

Price

The Fenix 8 Pro looks to be one of Garmin's most impressive models, but it will also likely be one of its most expensive. The costly MicroLED version costs $1,999.99 (£1,729.99), while the AMOLED version costs $1,199.99 (£1,119.99).

In comparison, the standard Fenix 8, which remains one of Garmin's flagship models, remains priced at $1,099.99 (£899.99).

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Garmin (@garmin) A photo posted by on

GPS and InReach technology

The Fenix 8 Pro is Garmin's first watch to use InReach technology for satellite and LTE connectivity. This tech is usually used in Garmin's handheld GPS devices, and allows you to stay connected regardless of your whereabouts in the wilderness.

With an active InReach subscription, you can send and receive messages from remote, off-grid locations and make calls without needing to connect to your phone. LiveTrack location sharing is also handy, allowing loved ones to monitor your progress as you negotiate wild trails.

In an emergency, you can trigger an SOS alert. This signal will be received by Garmin's 24/7 international coordination center, which will pass your information on to local search and rescue agencies.

Navigation has also been improved with the introduction of Garmin's TopoActive maps feature. These maps paint a detailed picture of your route and pinpoint potential points of interest, like upcoming summits and viewpoints.

MicroLED display

The Fenix 8 Pro is the first Garmin device to feature a brand new MicroLED touchscreen display.

It's comprised of 400,000 LED lights, which create a "revolutionary display that produces rich colors and high pixel densities with wide viewing angles and superior readability - even in direct sunlight," according to Garmin.

This display is only available in the large 51mm size. If you've got smaller wrists or prefer a standard AMOLED display, the Fenix 8 Pro AMOLED version is available in both 47mm and 51mm sizes.

Battery life

Despite several new features, the Fenix 8 Pro has suffered slightly in the battery department.

The MicroLED version can survive for up to 10 days in smartwatch mode and 14 days in battery saver watch mode, while the AMOLED Fenix 8 Pro boasts up to 27 days in smartwatch mode and 34 days in battery saver mode.

In comparison, the standard Fenix 8 can keep on kicking for up to 29 days in smartwatch mode and 41 days in battery saver mode.