Air pollution monitoring to protect people and wildlife in national parks suspended after former oil exec given oversight of National Park Service

Conservation groups have reacted with alarm after reports that the Trump administration has temporarily suspended all air quality monitoring programs at America's national parks.

According to a leaked email reported by the Washington Post, the Department of the Interior has ordered contractors to stop pollution monitoring, although it hasn't permanently cancelled their contracts.

The programs, which operated at all 63 national parks, monitored air quality and collected data regarding the pollution levels to limit health risks in the parks and protect the wildlife.

The suspensions came after Interior Secretary Doug Burgum gave broad administrative powers over his department to former oil executive Tyler Hassen. Hassen was formerly CEO of Basin Energy, an oil field supply firm, and is now a member of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

It's currently unclear whether or not the cancellation order came directly from Hassan; however, his role at the Department of the Interior does include oversight of the National Park Service.

The Post has since reported Park Service spokeswoman Rachel Pawlitz as saying in an email that the orders to stop air quality monitoring would be reversed and that "contractors will be notified immediately"

NPS rangers look after guests at America's national parks (Image credit: Getty Images)

The data collected during air quality monitoring is used when federal officials need to decide whether to grant permits to nearby industrial facilities, such as power plants or oil refineries.

It also helps to inform policy around curbing 'regional haze' - a phenomenon that causes reduced visibility due to the amount of pollution in the air. It's a problem that has impacted key viewing points in multiple national parks in recent years.

The move has been met with frustration and anger by park workers and advocates. Former division chief for natural and cultural resources at Shenandoah National Park, Jim Schaberl, described it as "a kick in the gut".

He told the Washington Post that the program is: "really important because most states don’t have big programs to fund that.

"To just wipe out all of the scientific data that indicates how air quality is doing in the parks - and in the country in general - is just incredible to hear. This is just a kick in the gut.”

It's yet another blow to the National Park Service, which has dealt with months of chaos and drastic job cuts since President Trump's inauguration in January.

In the past few months, thousands of temporary and full-time park employees have lost work, while some permanent employees have been offered a buyout to leave their jobs in return for up to $25,000.

The job losses in the national parks have been heavily protested (Image credit: Getty Images)

Without adequate staff, some parks have been forced to close campgrounds and trailheads ahead of the popular summer season. Shortages have become so dire at Yosemite National Park that even scientists have been forced to clean bathrooms to help out.

The job losses have also been heavily protested. Thousands have taken to the streets in recent months to demand an end to the cuts and the restoration of a full and functioning National Park Service.

About 300 million people visit America's national parks every year to run, camp, and hike in the pristine wilderness.

Advnture has reached out to the NPS for comment.