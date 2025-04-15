Yosemite scientists forced to clean restrooms as Trump administration cuts take their toll
Biologists, hydrologists, and archaeologists are among the many staff reportedly ordered to help out with extra duties
Scientists and researchers have reportedly been forced to clean the restrooms at Yosemite National Park as staffing cuts continue to hit.
Park division chiefs were asked to designate employees for cleaning shift, according to SFGate , which said the claim was confirmed in a leaked email it had seen.
As a result, SFGate reports that every year-round employee of Yosemite's Resources Management and Science division has been asked to take on at least one restroom shift. This includes biologists, hydrologists, archaeologists, and other scientific experts.
Alongside scientists, the email asked employees from the Interpretation and Education, Information Technology, Commercial Services, and Safety departments to help with restroom duties.
Park management reportedly also considered deploying volunteers and hiring outside janitorial services at Yosemite, but this proved impossible due to the limited time frame and resources available.
In a statement to Advnture, the National Park Service said: "We are focused on ensuring that every visitor has the chance to explore and connect with the incredible, iconic spaces of our national parks.
"Our teams are dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our visitors, ensuring memorable and meaningful experiences for all."
Like most National Parks, Yosemite has been hit hard by drastic funding and workforce cuts imposed by the Trump administration.
The NPS has been grappling with the problem since the President's inauguration in January. Thousands of temporary and full-time park employees have lost work, while some permanent employees have been offered a buyout to leave their jobs in return for up to $25,000.
Yosemite was hit particularly hard by a February hiring freeze, which stopped parks from taking on the crucial seasonal workers they rely on in the busy summer months. About 2,000 temporary workers, many of whom were scheduled to work at Yosemite, had their job offers rescinded.
Although the administration has since rowed back on seasonal worker cuts, the hiring process has been significantly delayed.
In tandem with multiple layoffs and voluntary redundancies, the delays have left Yosemite significantly understaffed on the cusp of the busy summer season.
Yosemite's Chief of Staff, Joe Meyer, commented on the situation at a public meeting on Thursday, April 10.
As reported by SFGate, he told business owners, conservationists, and other interested parties, "We’re trying to hire as many people as possible,.
"We’ve got about half the campgrounds open right now, and we’re looking at reassignments and other tactics to allow us to open more campgrounds and more facilities. So we’re shuffling, you know, within our staff to keep us as open and accessible as possible.”
Advnture has approached the National Park Service for comment.
