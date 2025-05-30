Adirondacks hikers get so high on magic mushrooms they think their fellow trekker has died and call for help - but it turns out he's just fine

Authorities in New York's Adirondack Mountains were left bewildered recently after two hikers reported the death of a surviving companion while high on magic mushrooms.

The pair called 911 after ingesting the hallucinogenic mushrooms to report that their fellow hiker had died while trekking on the 14,409ft (4,392m) Cascade Mountain. But it turned out the third person was absolutely fine.

The third hiker also contacted authorities and "was not injured," according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

After making the calls, all three were met by a 'summit steward', who oversees conservation efforts atop the mountain, and a forest ranger, who found them in "an altered mental state".

The forest ranger escorted the hallucinating hikers down the mountain to a waiting ambulance and New York Police unit, and took their companion back to their campsite.

The incident occurred on May 24.

The Adirondacks from atop Cascade Mountain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Magic mushrooms and other hallucinogenic plants can be found in mountainous areas due to the varied terrain and diverse habitats of high-altitude environments.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although they can be common, hallucinogens present several dangers if taken on the trails. In 2022, a 25-year-old trekker drowned near Washington's Wallace Falls after allegedly eating mushrooms, while many more have suffered injuries while under the influence of drugs. Some varieties of mushrooms can also be deadly if ingested.

Psilocybin and psilocin (magic mushrooms) are illegal for recreational use in New York and most other US states. They're legal for therapeutic use in Oregon and for personal use in Colorado.