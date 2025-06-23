"The waterfall was brutal": bodies of 3 hikers who vanished after jumping into California falls recovered after days of searching

The bodies of three hikers who vanished after jumping into a remote California waterfall have been recovered after days of searching.

Placer County Sheriff's Office reports that a group of six men were hiking in the Soda Springs area on Wednesday, June 18 when three jumped into the water at Rattlesnake Falls and never resurfaced.

The surrounding terrain is described as challenging and difficult to access, and search efforts were temporarily suspended on Thursday due to poor visibility caused by debris and strong currents. High winds also made flying conditions difficult. The sheriff's office announced that the bodies had been found on Sunday.

Diver Juan Heredia posted on Facebook after helping to recover the bodies, describing how difficult the scene made the operation.

"The waterfall was brutal. It kept pushing me down but I wasn’t leaving without bringing those 3 souls home to their families."

"Josh Robinson our team backup diver, and I hiked over 3 hours just to reach that 47-foot deep pool. I dove four times — close to 3 minutes each — freezing cold water and deep."

The remaining hikers were airlifted from the scene on Wednesday evening.

In Washington's Olympic National Park, search and rescue crews have been unable to recover the body of an 18-year-old hiker who was attempting to cross the river above popular Sol Duc Falls when he fell and was swept away on June 8.

Before entering the water on a hike, it's important to scope out a safe entry spot and enter the water slowly to avoid being injured by hidden obstacles or swept away by strong currents. It's generally advised to stay out of waterfall areas and on the trail. You can learn more in our articles on open water safety and waterfall hiking safety.