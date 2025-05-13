'72 hours of ice-cold hydration' - Chilly's super sizes its cult water bottles for all the family
The new Big Mouth Chilly's water bottles are big enough to hydrate the whole family while you camp
Looking forward to taking the family out for a long, relaxing camping trip this summer? Check out these massive new bottles from water-storage specialist Chilly's.
The insulating new Big Mouth bottles are ideal for lengthy car camping trips or festivals. Instead of bringing multiple disposable or single-use containers, you can pitch up with your Big Mouth bottle and have enough water for the whole trip.
They're available in 1.1-gallon (2L) and 0.5-gallon (4L) sizes and can keep your cold drinks chilly for up to 72 hours, while retaining heat for up to 48 hours, according to Chilly's.
The new Big Mouth bottles are made from durable high-grade stainless steel. Their polypropylene lids and TPE bases are both recyclable, while ergonomic carry handles aim to help you lug your bottle from car to campsite without too much strain.
These handles can be locked at 90 degrees, so you can keep a firm grip on your potentially heavy water and pour with ease.
Like all great camping water bottles, these Chilly's models boast an accommodating mouth opening, large enough for fruit, tea bags, ice, or whatever else you feel like mixing in your bottle.
Like what you see? The new Big Mouth bottles are available on the Chilly's website in the Abyss Black and Limelite Fleck colorways. The 1.1-gallon (4L) model costs $95 (£80), and the 0.5-gallon (2L) version is $71 (£50).
The Big Mouth bottles are the latest in Chilly's long line of insulating stainless steel water bottles.
Opening its doors in 2010, the Texan brand aims to do away with harmful plastic bottles with long-lasting, stylish alternatives, which last for years rather than a single use.
