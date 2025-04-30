Chill your drinks for up to 12 hours with Vapur’s latest insulated and wilderness-ready bottle

Keep your cold drinks chilled and your warm ones toasty in the wilderness with Vapur's latest bottle.

The all-new BFA and lead-free Vapur Chill bottle is made from durable double-wall stainless steel and features a handy lockable lid, so you can ensure there won't be any spills around the campsite. There's also a non-slip rubber disc on its base, which ensures stability wherever you place it.

The Vapur Chill bottle is available in grey, green and blue colorways (Image credit: Vapur)

The Vapur Chill bottle's main draw is its insulation. Its creators claim that the 20fl oz (592ml) bottle can keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours and hot for up to eight.

This feature could come in particularly handy on long camping, backpacking, or hiking trips, as could its integrated carabiner, designed to clip easily onto your backpack.

Vapur Chill water bottle on a bike (Image credit: Vapur)

Stainless steel bottles are typically heavier than plastic alternatives, and the Vapur Chill is no exception. But at 1.2oz (34g), it's still light enough to toss in a backpack or carry while you hike.

The Vapur Chill bottle is available for $24.99 on the Vapur website or £24.99 at Berryuseful.com.

The best hiking water bottles : stay hydrated at camp and on the trails

The best running water bottles: convenient hydration for mid-length runs