Chill your drinks for up to 12 hours with Vapur’s latest insulated and wilderness-ready bottle
The BFA and lead-free bottle features insulating stainless steel built for the trails and campground
Keep your cold drinks chilled and your warm ones toasty in the wilderness with Vapur's latest bottle.
The all-new BFA and lead-free Vapur Chill bottle is made from durable double-wall stainless steel and features a handy lockable lid, so you can ensure there won't be any spills around the campsite. There's also a non-slip rubber disc on its base, which ensures stability wherever you place it.
The Vapur Chill bottle's main draw is its insulation. Its creators claim that the 20fl oz (592ml) bottle can keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours and hot for up to eight.
This feature could come in particularly handy on long camping, backpacking, or hiking trips, as could its integrated carabiner, designed to clip easily onto your backpack.
Stainless steel bottles are typically heavier than plastic alternatives, and the Vapur Chill is no exception. But at 1.2oz (34g), it's still light enough to toss in a backpack or carry while you hike.
The Vapur Chill bottle is available for $24.99 on the Vapur website or £24.99 at Berryuseful.com.
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.