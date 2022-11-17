Yeti launches its lightest ever water bottle for hiking and fastpacking

Yeti, maker of some of the best water bottles, has launched its lightest ever bottle for hiking and fastpacking. The new Yeti Yonder (opens in new tab) comes in two sizes (750ml/25oz and 1l/34oz), and are designed to be as lightweight as possible while also being shatterproof in the event of drops and knocks on the trails.

Each bottle comes in four colors (charcoal, navy, seafoam, and clear) and is made from BPA-free plastic so there are no harmful chemicals to leach into your water. See our guide what does BPA-free mean for more info.

The Yeti Yonder bottles have a leakproof two-part cap, which twists off so you can drink from the spout, and unscrews for refilling and cleaning (by hand or in the dishwasher).

The bottles are available now direct from Yeti (opens in new tab). The 25oz bottle has a list price of $25, while the 34oz model is $28 with free shipping.

Bear in mind that the Yonder is only meant to cold, uncarbonated beverages. For hot drinks, you'll need one of the best hiking flasks like the Thermos Revival Flask or Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle.