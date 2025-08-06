Leatherman recalls popular multi-tool over “laceration hazard” – find out if you’re affected, and what to do

According to the official recall, the tip of the knife blade in these models may not fully fold into the handle

Leatherman has launched a voluntary recall of two of its popular multi-tool models due to a design flaw that may pose a risk of injury to users.

According to an alert by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission , the Portland-based multi-tool pioneer has issued a recall of the models after discovering the flaw, which Leatherman says only affects “a small portion of units.” According to the official recall, the tip of the knife blade in some units may not fold fully into the handle, which may result in a “laceration hazard.”

Approximately 17,000 of these products have been sold in the United States at REI, hardware, cutlery and other stores and online at Leatherman and Amazon between July 2024 and March 2025. There have been no reports of injuries from the flaw.

This recall involves the Leatherman Charge Plus and Charge Plus TTi multi-tools. The Charge Plus multi-tools come in both black and stainless steel colors with a black MOLLE or black nylon sheath. The Charge Plus TTi multi-tools are stainless steel and have a black nylon sheath. Both have the brand name “Leatherman” etched on them.



If you believe you own either of these products, you should immediately stop using it and visit Leatherman’s recall page to determine if your multi-tool requires recall. If your item is affected, you will not be required to show proof of purchase and will receive a pre-paid shipping label to return it to Leatherman to be repaired free of charge.