Missing US journalist found alive and "in overall good health" after disappearing during solo backpacking trip in Norwegian National Park

Rescue teams are battling bad weather in the search for the journalist

A US journalist who was reported missing after failing to return from a solo backpacking trip on a Norwegian glacier has been found alive.

Alec Luhn, 38, a climate journalist from Wisconsin, was last seen on Thursday, July 31 when he left Odda to explore a glacier in Folgefonna National Park in southwest Norway, according to an appeal from his wife Veronika Silchenko.

Silchenko said Luhn, an experienced hiker, had planned to finish his hike on Monday morning at Årsnes Kai bus station, but failed to show up for his flight.

Search and rescue operations have been hampered by bad weather, but Luhn's sister Drew Gaddis took to Facebook around midday on Wednesday to share that her brother has been found.

"Not many details yet, but he is in overall good health and being transported to Bergen now by helicopter," writes Gaddis.

"We can breathe again!"

Posted by drew.luhn on

A friend has commented on Gaddis' post with a photograph showing the helicopter arriving at Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen, Norway.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Luhn is currently based in London and has reported for National Geographic, New Scientist, The Guardian, The New York Times, the BBC and The Atlantic. He was recently awarded the 2024 American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Kavli Science Journalism Award, the oldest science journalism award in the U.S.

Folgefonna National Park is home to the third-largest glacier on mainland Norway.