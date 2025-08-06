US climate journalist vanishes during solo backpacking trip to glacier in Norwegian National Park

Rescue teams are battling bad weather in the search for the journalist

A search and rescue operation is underway in Norway after a US journalist disappeared during a solo backpacking mission in one of the country's National Parks.

Alec Luhn, 38, a climate journalist from Wisconsin, was last seen on Thursday, July 31 when he left Odda to explore a glacier in Folgefonna National Park in southwest Norway, according to an appeal from his wife Veronika Silchenko.

Silchenko took to Facebook yesterday urging people to share details of Luhn's disappearance. She writes that he had planned to finish his hike on Monday morning at Årsnes Kai bus station, but when he failed to show up for his flight, she reported him missing.

Volunteer rescue crews are conducting canine and drone searches, however, bad weather is hampering helicopters from the search.

Luhn is currently based in London and has reported for National Geographic, New Scientist, The Guardian, The New York Times, the BBC and The Atlantic. He was recently awarded the 2024 American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Kavli Science Journalism Award, the oldest science journalism award in the U.S. His wife tells CNN he is an experienced hiker used to taking challenging expeditions in remote terrain.

Folgefonna National Park is home to the third largest glacier on mainland Norway.