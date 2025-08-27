“The fact that he made it that far is just a testament to his skills” - Norwegian hiker found dead after taking on the treacherous Canadian wilderness
The body of a 29-year-old hiker was discovered after a lengthy and gruelling search through tricky terrain
Canadian authorities have found a body in their search for a missing Norwegian hiker who took on harsh conditions in the Canadian wilderness.
Steffen Skjottelvik, 29, has been missing since August 15, when he failed to check in to his accommodation at the York Factory in Manitoba. The experienced trekker had embarked on a gruelling journey from Fort Severn in Ontario to the York Factory, traversing plenty of harsh terrain and unforgiving weather conditions.
Following a lengthy search, rescuers discovered his body when a helicopter pilot spotted it in the wilderness, near the Hayes River, where his jacket was discovered days prior.
In a statement shared with People, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said they accompanied Parks Canada officers and Community searchers from Fort Severn "to the provided location on foot and confirmed that the body recovered on shore was that of the missing 29-year-old Norwegian hiker."
Skjottelvik's planned trek covered more than 186 miles (299.3km) of remote Canadian wilderness and would have been a challenge for any trekker, regardless of their experience.
RCMP Sergeant Paul Manaigre told CBC that: "People have said there are only a few people that can do it on this planet."
"The fact that he made it that far is just a testament to his skills."
Manaigre explained that the ground near where Skjottelvik was found is so boggy that people would often sink to their knees or waist while walking. It's also populated by wolves and polar bears, and features dangerous, fluctuating water levels.
"I've been a police officer for nearly 30 years, involved with search and rescue for the last eight, and in my experience, this has probably been one of the hardest searches that has taken place in this province," he continued.
