The perennially popular brand says the Light Gust Jacket is built for mixed weather conditions on the trail and traveling light

When Patagonia launched the Nano Puff jacket back in 2009, it set a new gold standard for mid layers. The jacket has evolved over the years to become more sustainable, with the addition of PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco in 2017, but the basic recipe of a lightweight and warm jacket that can be worn on the outside in the shoulder seasons and between layers in winter has proved perennially popular. Never one to rest on its laurels, however, Patagonia has just dropped a new mid layer this season that, for some, might just be a worthy opponent to the Nano Puff.

The Patagonia Light Gust Jacket is a lightweight, insulated jacket that the brand says is a "full-zip staple for mixed weather and traveling light," but it has a few key differences compared to the Nano Puff.

Instead of PrimaLoft, it's packed with Patagonia's proprietary warm 60-g Thermogreen insulation (made with 100% recycled polyester) to keep the chill out, and in place of the shiny outer fabric, it boasts a more retro matte shell. The shell and lining are made with 70% recycled polyester treated with a PFAS-free DWR, and unlike the Nano Puff, it's stretchy for increased movement.

In place of the shiny outer fabric, it boasts a more retro matte shell (Image credit: Patagonia)

Though the jacket has only just hit the shelves, several enthusiastic fans have already reviewed it, with one saying it's "way better than the nano puff" thanks in part to that added stretch.

"I see this jacket as the nano puff's competitor, and this wipes the floor with it. This jacket has way more movement and feels lighter."

The press images show the Light Gust to have a slightly more boxy cut, which is definitely more on trend these days, and looks a little less technical in appearance to the Nano Puff, but it still looks slim enough that you could layer your Patagonia Torrentshell over the top without any issues, and buyers note that it fits true to size.

The design features larger-sized baffles pattern compared to the Nano Puff which gives it a more old-school quilted look and this might be one of those jackets you end up wearing to the bar or at school pickup as well as on the trail.

The main gripe we're seeing from those who have tested is the lack of an internal pocket to stash valuables like your phone and wallet (Image credit: Patagonia)

If you're in the market for a new layer this spring and comparing this to the Nano Puff, it's worth noting that the Light Gust, while not exactly heavy, is heavier at 439g compared to the Nano Puff's 337g. That places it about midweight compared to other softshell jackets we've tested.

It's also the same price as the Nano Puff, at $239 / £230, so it all comes down to whether you can afford those few extra grams for a jacket you might wear more often, or need to keep your pack as light as possible.

The main gripe we're seeing from those who have tested is the lack of an internal pocket to stash valuables like your phone and wallet, and that's something you will find on the Nano Puff. However, it does feature a zipped chest pocket.

The Patagonia Light Gust jacket is available now in men's sizing in Smolder Blue, Pelican, Black and Basin Green, and in women's sizing in Black and Heartleaf Green.