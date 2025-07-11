Almost $150 off the Arc'teryx Beta SL jacket? We've rarely seen this awesome Gore-Tex shell for under $500, but right now you can get it for $350 without having to shop on Amazon

Are you eying up the mountains this summer? With the madness of the Amazon Prime Day sales coming to an end, now is the perfect time to invest in a sturdy new waterproof jacket, and we've got a great deal to share.

Prime Day isn't just for Amazon customers, as retailers across the web also drop their prices in an attempt to keep up with the big sales bonanza, meaning you can get great deals on all sorts of outdoor gear. The popular Arc'teryx Beta SL jacket would usually set you back at least $500, but we've managed to find it available for just $350.93 in both men's and women's sizes at REI.

This mountain-ready shell is made from a sturdy combination of plain-weave recycled nylon and weather-proof Gore-Tex mesh. Gore-Tex is the best in the business when it comes to waterproofing, as it stops water from getting through without sacrificing breathability, as some materials do. Hence, it's a great option for heavy rain, and will seldom cause you to overheat when the sun comes out.

The Beta SL jacket also aids breathability with its easy-to-access pit zips. If you find yourself getting sweaty, simply undo the two zips, and you'll be able to feel the breeze as you run, hike, or climb through the wilderness.

For storage, there are two hand pockets on either side of your stomach and a large internal chest pocket for keeping larger items.

Men's Arc'teryx Beta SL jacket: $500 $350.93 at REI

Save $149 This tough Arc'teryx jacket is built for durability and comfort in all manner of outdoor locations. It's waterproof, windproof, and features plenty of zippered sections to keep you cool on the trails.

Women's Arc'teryx Beta SL jacket: $500 $350.93 at REI

Save $149 This reliable women's jacket uses a sturdy Gore-Tex membrane to protect against wet and windy weather on the trails. When things get sweaty, you can undo the two easy-to-access pit zips and cool yourself down.

Don't worry if you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Arc'teryx Beta SL jacket deals where you are.