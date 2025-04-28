It doesn't matter which season you're hiking in, a waterproof jacket is a must for keeping you safe and comfortable on the trails. Right now, you can pick up the top-rated Outdoor Research Grandridge Gore-Tex jacket for only $265.73 at REI. That's a hefty savings of 29% off the regular asking price for this jacket, which gets nearly perfect marks from REI customers.

Fully seam-sealed, this bluesign-approved two-layer jacket has an Aquaguard YKK zipper and is built to keep the rain out. With body-mapped VerticalX Octa insulation on the torso, it makes a great shoulder season jacket when you don't need a mid layer, and reviewers say they like the breathable construction for wet adventures.

This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing in all colorways and is part of REI's giant Outlet sale.

If you're outside of the US, scroll to the bottom of this article to find the best deals on Outdoor Research jackets near you.

If you are wearing it during snow season or for mountaineering, it's also got a helmet-compatible hood.

