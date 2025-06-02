Don't let the wind stop you! This lightweight Patagonia jacket is designed to keep out the chills on exposed runs in the wilderness, and it's now over $100 off
The half-price Patagonia Wind Shield jacket aims to provide lightweight wind protection for running in every season
With the summer finally here, now is the perfect time to hit the trails for a long and enjoyable run through the wilderness. So, lace up your favorite trail running shoes, grab and water bottle, and take something insulating for when the wind picks up.
Wind chill can make temperatures considerably colder than first forecast, so it's important to wear the right clothing, especially if you're planning to run along an exposed hill or mountainside.
The best windbreaker jackets will keep you warm in high winds without overheating in the summer sun. If you're after a dependable jacket to take on the trails this season, check out this half-price Patagonia model.
The women's Patagonia Wind Shield jacket combines breathable materials with plenty of protection from strong winds and is now available for just $98.89 at REI in the Endless Blue colorway. It's also available for $138.93 in Black.
It's made from stretchy soft-shell and Capilene cool fabrics, which ward off the wind and provide a soft, next-to-skin feel while you're running, according to Patagonia. These materials are built to be quick-drying, so you can also shake off the rain swiftly after a downpour.
When the sun comes out, the Patagonia Wind Shield jacket is designed to dump heat using its breathable brushed-terry fabric sections, which aim to maximize airflow and keep you from overheating on the trails.
Women's Patagonia Wind Shield jacket: $199 $98.89 at REI
Save $100 This lightweight Patagonia jacket is designed to keep you warm when the wind picks up. It's also got multiple breathable sections to stop you from overheating as you take on the trails. This prices is for the Endless Blue colorway but it's also reduced to $138.93 in Black.
Not in the US? Don't worry, you can look below for today's best Patagonia jacket deals where you are.
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a staff writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s free time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, open water swimming or playing cricket.