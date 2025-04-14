I tested Patagonia's Triolet Pants out in the Gore-Tex rain tower and stayed dry – you can save $100 off them right now

These sturdy pants protect against wind and snow as well as rain, and they're 24% off at REI right now

Winter might have come to an end at lower elevations, but it will be back, and now is a great time to cash in on end-of-season sales on protective gear you'll be needing in seven months. Right now, you can snag the rugged Patagonia Triolet Pants for just $299.73 at REI. That's a hefty $100 off the regular asking price for these waterproof pants, which are tough enough to withstand snow and harnesses as well as rainy conditions.

Last year, I tested these pants out along with the Triolet Jacket in the Gore-Tex rain tower, which simulates soggy conditions to test gear. I stayed bone dry on the inside thanks to these hardy rain/snow pants, which are made using a three-layer construction that sandwiches the new GORE-TEX membrane in between recycled polyester inner and face fabric. The face fabric is then treated with PFC-free DWR, which helps repel moisture and leaves a smaller footprint.

Though these are a pair of over pants, they are packed full of features. Full length outer leg zippers are fully waterproof and have two-way zippers which makes it easier to pull them on and off when you’re already wearing your hiking boots and also means you have built-in vents for warmer days.

This deal applies to women's sizing in the Torrey Pine Green colorway, and right now all sizes still available, but you'll have to act fast as this style has been discontinued.



Patagonia Triolet Pants: $399 $299.73 at REI

Save $100 An alpine workhorse, these Patagonia pants thrive in cold, snowy conditions. Full side zippers make them a breeze to get on and off over your boots. And they're comfortable to wear under a harness.

If you’re wearing these for winter sports like snowshoeing, they have snow gaiters to keep the snow from sneaking in and a RECCO reflector so you’re traceable if an avalanche strikes.

A fully adjustable zip fly waistband with belt loops mean you can wear these over leggings or bulkier winter gear, and two waterproof pockets are functional for small pieces of gear you want close to hand.

